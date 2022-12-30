Sacrifices Were Made for the Greater Good in the 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 1 Finale

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 finale on Paramount Plus.

The aspiring Starfleet Academy recruits faced their final test aboard the Protostar in the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 finale. With the Living Construct unleashed, more and more Starfleet ships arrive in an attempt to help the Protostar, which results in said ships being infected as well. It's a horrible chain of destruction that seems to be unstoppable.