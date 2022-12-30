When Does 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Return for Season 2? Details on the Animated Series

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 finale on Paramount Plus.

Season 1 of the popular animated Star Trek spinoff, Star Trek: Prodigy, has finally come to a conclusion with an ending that set up a second season with utter aplomb.

But has Paramount Plus even renewed Star Trek: Prodigy for Season 2 yet? And if so, when will fans be able to stream it?

Here's what we know.