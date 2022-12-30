When Does 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Return for Season 2? Details on the Animated Series
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 finale on Paramount Plus.
Season 1 of the popular animated Star Trek spinoff, Star Trek: Prodigy, has finally come to a conclusion with an ending that set up a second season with utter aplomb.
But has Paramount Plus even renewed Star Trek: Prodigy for Season 2 yet? And if so, when will fans be able to stream it?
Here's what we know.
Will there be a 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 2?
Let's start with the great news — Star Trek: Prodigy has already been picked up for a second season by Paramount Plus. Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2 will have 20 episodes in total, just like Season 1. However, as of Dec. 29, 2022, it's currently unconfirmed if the 20 episodes will be split in two airing blocks like the first season was.
As for when fans can expect Star Trek: Prodigy Season 2, there has yet to be a specific release date confirmed. However, ScreenRant reports that the new episodes will drop sometime in late 2023, as the animation team has already started working on Season 2 episodes.
What will 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Season 2 be about? (SPOILERS)
At the end of the Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 finale, the Captain Janeway hologram (voiced by Kate Mulgrew) ended up sacrificing herself to save the crew of the Protostar. Her sacrifice also ended up saving the entire galaxy from utter destruction.
Noble sacrifices and saving the galaxy from chaos? What else would you expect from a Star Trek story? (Captain Picard would be proud of the heroic hologram.)
As a result of hologram Janeway's sacrifice, the chain of command fell next to (the very real, not a hologram) Vice Admiral Kathryn Janeway (also voiced by Kate Mulgrew).
Now the Protostar crew is ready to move forward as a team, with a real flesh and blood captain leading the way (with apologies to holograms in any solar system).
Even though Hologram Janeway's Protostar trainees never technically made it in Starfleet Academy, they actually ended up earning something far better. The whole crew were granted the rank of warrant officers due in part to their heroism in saving the other Starfleet ships in the solar system.
Now that our heroes are actual officers, they have the freedom to travel with (the real) Janeway to an alternate universe in order to save Captain Chakotay (Robert Beltran). Janeway teases that they're going to need "something bigger" to complete the mission.
Naturally, we're going to need a Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy to find out if that "something bigger" is a ship upgrade! Until then, you can stream all 20 episodes of Season 1 now on Paramount Plus.