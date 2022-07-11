“Entitled” Starbucks Customer Slammed by Internet for Placing Order 3 Minutes Before Closing

It could also have to do with folks not wanting to deal with "rude shoppers," or a combination of all aforementioned factors. Whatever the case, there's been an uptick in social media posts and articles written about folks either slamming customers for not being more sensitive/mindful of employees or making their jobs more difficult than they already are.

But a recent blog post by MSN Jason Alten tells a story about a helpful Starbucks employee from a customer's perspective.