Distractify
Home > Gaming

This 'Starfield' Player Devised a Brilliant Way to Steal Credits From NPCs

Getting rich in 'Starfield' doesn’t have to be difficult, and this player proves it by stealing tons of credits from NPCs in a matter of seconds.

Jon Bitner - Author
By

Sep. 7 2023, Published 6:37 p.m. ET

A collage showing a basket filled with credits and several credits on a table.
Source: Bethesda via Reddit

Now that it’s finally left early access, millions of players are diving into the futuristic world of Starfield. The game gives you nearly limitless freedom to craft your own adventure — and it looks like one player is using that freedom to steal money from NPCs.

Article continues below advertisement

But this isn’t an elaborate heist requiring hours of planning and dozens of intricate steps. Instead, it involves using Starfield’s physics to load up a basket with credits before wandering to a dark corner and “looting” the goods.

After finding a large basket, the clip posted to Twitter shows the player picking it up and placing it underneath a table piled high with credits. They then find a second, smaller object, and use this to push the credits off the table into the basket.

Article continues below advertisement
A player pushing credits off a table in Starfield.
Source: Reddit

If the player picked up the credits in front of the NPCs, it would be seen as stealing. But by simply pushing the credits into the basket, the game doesn’t register any illegal activity.

Article continues below advertisement

The player ends the heist by picking up the basket (which is now full of credits), running to an abandoned section of the building, and finally picking up (stealing) the credits while no one is watching.

It’s a simple technique, but one that’s earning heaps of praise from the community for its ingenuity.

“I’m 100% doing this when I get home,” said one player. Another said they used a similar technique to steal a powerful weapon.

Article continues below advertisement

“I used a not too dissimilar technique to rob a VSS rifle from the gun shop on Neon. I used the same waste paper bin prop to do it too. But using two props in tandem is next level! Bravo!”

Article continues below advertisement

Others didn’t even realize you could hold objects, such as the basket used in this credit-looting clip.

“I’ve been playing for over 30 hours, and I didn’t know you could grab [objects]. I even thought about it because I remember doing it in all the other Bethesda games.”

The in-game location featured in the clip appears to be Red Mile in the Porima System on Porima III. There are bound to be dozens of other locations with just as much cash lying around — so be sure to keep your eyes peeled as you zip around the galaxy.

Article continues below advertisement

Starfield is the latest game from Bethesda, and it’s earning rave reviews from fans and critics. It follows in the footsteps of Fallout 4 and Skyrim, both of which gave you an open world to explore on your terms.

A basket filled with credits sitting in a corner in Starfield.
Source: Reddit
Article continues below advertisement

This sci-fi epic takes things to new heights, giving you multiple planets to explore along with your very own customizable spaceship. The RPG only just left early access, yet players are already discovering incredible ways to interact with its bustling world — including the above method of looting credits.

Expect to see dozens of other “hacks” as more players become familiar with the world of Starfield and how to best manipulate its incredible physics system.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Starfield' Speedrunner Has Already Beat the Game in Under Three Hours

'Starfield' Hid a Hilarious 'Lord of the Rings' Easter Egg Through a Potato

This Fan Thinks Nintendo Hates Blue Pikmin and Wants to Make Them Suffer

Latest Gaming News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2023 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.