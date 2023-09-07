Home > Gaming This 'Starfield' Player Devised a Brilliant Way to Steal Credits From NPCs Getting rich in 'Starfield' doesn’t have to be difficult, and this player proves it by stealing tons of credits from NPCs in a matter of seconds. By Jon Bitner Sep. 7 2023, Published 6:37 p.m. ET Source: Bethesda via Reddit

Now that it’s finally left early access, millions of players are diving into the futuristic world of Starfield. The game gives you nearly limitless freedom to craft your own adventure — and it looks like one player is using that freedom to steal money from NPCs.

But this isn’t an elaborate heist requiring hours of planning and dozens of intricate steps. Instead, it involves using Starfield’s physics to load up a basket with credits before wandering to a dark corner and “looting” the goods.

After finding a large basket, the clip posted to Twitter shows the player picking it up and placing it underneath a table piled high with credits. They then find a second, smaller object, and use this to push the credits off the table into the basket.

If the player picked up the credits in front of the NPCs, it would be seen as stealing. But by simply pushing the credits into the basket, the game doesn’t register any illegal activity.

The player ends the heist by picking up the basket (which is now full of credits), running to an abandoned section of the building, and finally picking up (stealing) the credits while no one is watching. It’s a simple technique, but one that’s earning heaps of praise from the community for its ingenuity.

“I’m 100% doing this when I get home,” said one player. Another said they used a similar technique to steal a powerful weapon.

“I used a not too dissimilar technique to rob a VSS rifle from the gun shop on Neon. I used the same waste paper bin prop to do it too. But using two props in tandem is next level! Bravo!”

Others didn’t even realize you could hold objects, such as the basket used in this credit-looting clip. “I’ve been playing for over 30 hours, and I didn’t know you could grab [objects]. I even thought about it because I remember doing it in all the other Bethesda games.”

The in-game location featured in the clip appears to be Red Mile in the Porima System on Porima III. There are bound to be dozens of other locations with just as much cash lying around — so be sure to keep your eyes peeled as you zip around the galaxy.

Starfield is the latest game from Bethesda, and it’s earning rave reviews from fans and critics. It follows in the footsteps of Fallout 4 and Skyrim, both of which gave you an open world to explore on your terms.

This sci-fi epic takes things to new heights, giving you multiple planets to explore along with your very own customizable spaceship. The RPG only just left early access, yet players are already discovering incredible ways to interact with its bustling world — including the above method of looting credits.