If You're Stuck Inside Until June 10, You're Going to Be Needing These Memes

If You're Stuck Inside Until June 10, You're Going to Be Needing These MemesBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
You know, when a lot of us first got our shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders, we were given end dates of April 1 or April 7. Not June 10. But that's what the state of Virginia is looking at now. Governor Ralph S. Northam issued an executive order forcing citizens to stay in their homes unless absolutely necessary until June 10.
The order is effective as of April 1 and, while it excludes certain activities like buying food or seeking medical care, most Virginians will find themselves holed up at home for the spring months thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Right now, it seems a little bleak, which means that, more than anything else, we need a good laugh right now. And Twitter users have delivered on these stay-at-home memes.
Don't worry, guys, you won't be alone soon.
We don't know why corona parties are a thing, but states are having them and, well, is it any wonder we're now on lockdown? Virginia, you're not alone.
We're gonna take this as a positive. Because we have to.
Look at us, learning new skills!
That's the spirit!
TBH, we're most likely going to spend the time rewatching The Vampire Diaries 12 times, but whatever, we can have hope we'll finish the book series instead.
This is a live look at the rest of the country.
At least a live look at the ones who aren't straight up screaming.
Where's my pitchfork?
Well, we have plenty of time to plan the riot now.
How is this both a compliment and an insult?
@moosolwheehwa, we think you just negged the state of Virginia.
Eat my shorts.
But seriously, no one be a Bender right now.
Really rubbing it in for anyone living in Virginia who was born on June 10.
Well, happy birthday; hopefully, we all get to actually stop quarantining then.
Round of applause for everyone who thought going to a beach party was a good idea.
Enjoy swimming in your bathtub every day for the next two months.
Us by May 1.
Let's be real, we're gonna look like this long before June 10.
Some of us truly are thriving.
"No social interaction? For over two months? Oh gosh, how will we survive?" we say as pour another glass of wine and snuggle our pups, because dogs are better than humans anyways.
Let's be real here.
If you're mocking Virginia's pain right now, you may want to take a seat. Because we're all going to be sitting inside for a while. But, hey, at least we're not alone.
