Stay at Home Mom Refuses to Look After Friend’s Kids, Fellow Moms Says She’s Right

A Stay-at-Home Mom is receiving praise from folks in the popular mama forum, Mumsnet, for standing her ground against friends who constantly use her as free back-up childcare.

The user, who posts under the screen name Lolabear38 writes in her post: "I’m a SAHM. I have two children - one 4 and one under 1. Most of my friends work and their kids are in school/ daycare of some sort. My dd (4) goes to nursery part-time and ds (1) is at home with me."