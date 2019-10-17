Life Is No Longer Plastic! Airbnb Is Offering the Chance to Stay in Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse IRL

Get ready 'cause you can now party like Barbie! If you’ve always dreamed of living in a Barbie world, here’s your chance! Airbnb is offering one lucky fan the chance to stay in a life-size version of the iconic doll Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse .

"Before women were allowed to open their own bank accounts, Barbie bought her first Dreamhouse," a press release stated (via NBC News ). "As a modern homeowner and entrepreneur, Barbie is very excited to open her home by listing it on Airbnb to share her story and to continue to inspire fans around the world."

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the infamous blonde doll, Airbnb is offering one fan the opportunity to book a two-night stay, from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, for just $60 per night (plus taxes and fees). Yes, the pink-themed Malibu mansion will host you and three of your best friends at a super reasonable rate! So, what else will be included in your stay in this Airbnb Barbie Dreamhouse?

Here’s what to expect if you stay at the Airbnb Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse. With oceanside views and three floors, you and three friends can soak up the California sun in this two bedroom two bathroom mansion. Additionally, guests will get to experience all of the amenities of Barbie’s dreamhouse, which includes an infinity pool, movie theater, sports court, meditation area, fully-stocked kitchen, DJ booth, and more.

One of the best features of your stay will be exploring Barbie’s walk-in closet, which comes complete with life-sized outfits that she has worn in the past 60 years. Yes, you and your friends get the chance to relive your childhood dreams and play dress up with Barbie’s wardrobe. Whether you’re looking to don a sparkly ensemble or dress up in an outfit from one of Barbie’s numerous career choices (Who wouldn't want to be Astronaut Barbie?), you get full access to her outfits and accessories.

Aside from all of the amazing amenities that come with staying in Barbie’s dream home, a few of her friends will be stopping by, and we’re not talking about Ken or Skipper. “Even though I’ll be out of town, some of my friends will swing by to inspire and teach you new things," reads the Airbnb listing.

"Learn how to fence with Ibtihaj Muhammad, create an exquisite meal in my fully stocked kitchen with chef Gina Clarke-Helm, get a makeover with hairstylists from Mane Addicts Creator Collective while meeting with celebrity hairstylist and girl boss Jen Atkin, and even take a trip to the Columbia Memorial Space Center with pilot and aerospace engineer Jill Meyers. I hope the stay is a reminder that you can be anything!” the listing states.