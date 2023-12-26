Home > Television What Is the ‘Step by Step’ Cast up to Now? A Few Quit Acting Following the Show's Cancellation When it comes to '90s network sitcoms, 'Step by Step' was one of the more popular ones, but what are the cast members of the popular series up to now? By Mustafa Gatollari Dec. 26 2023, Published 9:31 a.m. ET Source: CBS

The '90s featured a slew of popular sitcoms that ran for multiple seasons, and one of CBS's more widely-watched family comedies was the Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers-led Step by Step. The show, which is about two single parents with three kids a piece who decide to get married brought a '90s spin to the Brady Bunch formula.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans responded positively to the show, as it earned enough live viewers for seven seasons and was a mainstay of CBS's TGIF (Thank God it's Friday) primetime viewing block of original programming. Now, the show is currently streaming on various platforms like Max and Prime Video and is being enjoyed by a new generation of viewers.

What is the cast of 'Step by Step' up to now?

If you were an OG fan of the show and are wondering what the cast of the show is doing now, we've taken a look at their careers to see what's going on with the series's main characters.

Patrick Duffy — Frank Lambert

Source: Getty Images

Before landing the series lead role as the patriarch of the Lambert family, Patrick Duffy had acted in the long-running primetime soap opera Dallas for a staggering 326 episodes. After the show's tenure, he'd go on to star in 160 episodes of Step by Step for 160 episodes and would go on to lend his voice to popular cartoons like Family Guy and Justice League.

In 2012, Duffy would return to a Dallas reboot where he would reprise his role, and more recently he appeared in Station 19, NCIS, all while playing a recurring role on The Bold and the Beautiful, which he continues to act in throughout 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Suzanne Somers — Carol Foster Lambert

Source: Getty Images

Somers became a household name well before Step by Step during her tenure on Three's Company, where she played Chrissy Snow for 100 episodes. Then she landed the lead in another comedy series, She's the Sheriff, for two seasons and 44 episodes. Step by Step would become the next high-profile series she'd land, but Somers was known for other ventures, too.

Article continues below advertisement

Somers was the celebrity endorser behind a popular piece of fitness equipment in the '90s: the Thighmaster. She revealed that she ultimately earned around $300 million in sales thanks to the product and at one point even earned all of the rights to the product outright. Somers appeared to bow out of acting shortly after Step by Step ended in 1998; her last role was an uncredited one in 2001's Say It Isn't So. She ultimately succumbed to breast cancer and passed away on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Brandon Call — John Thomas "JT" Lambert

Source: CBS

Call had a successful child acting career. He was featured in 70 episodes of Santa Barbara and 21 of The Charmings, and played the adorable kid Hobie on Baywatch. Action movie lovers may recognize him from the sword-fighting flick Blind Fury starring Rutger Hauer.

Article continues below advertisement

Step by Step would eventually be Call's last roll, and his retirement from acting is believed to have something to do with a harrowing drive-by road rage shooting the star narrowly survived. He purportedly works at his family's San Diego gas station to this very day and is a happily married man.

Article continues below advertisement

Staci Keanan — Dana Foster

Source: Getty Images

Keanan, like many of the cast members of Step by Step, was able to nab recurring roles in other successful series before acting in the long-running show. In 1990, she was on Going Places, and she was one of the three main leads in My Two Dads. She landed a main character role in Step by Step for all 160 episodes of the series and would go on to appear in other programs like Cybill and Boy Meets World.

Article continues below advertisement

Keanan has shifted her career focus following the show and is now a practicing attorney. She was most recently featured in the 2017 series Hollywood Darlings.

Article continues below advertisement

Angela Watson — Karen Foster

Source: FOX 2 St. Louis

According to Watson's IMDb page, she hasn't really participated in many TV shows following her tenure on Step by Step. She appeared in the video Final Approach and had a part in the short film Cowboys and Indians. In addition to her acting career, Watson was purportedly also a professional model.

Article continues below advertisement

Christine Lakin — Alicia "Al" Lambert

Source: Getty Images

Lakin has taken on multiple roles in the entertainment industry following her tenure on Step by Step. She's directed multiple episodes of popular series like The Goldbergs and High School Musical, along with the 2012 TV mini-series Lovin' Lakin, a mockumentary where she plays a dramatized version of herself returning to Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

On the acting side, she's voiced multiple characters in Family Guy, and she was featured in Sisters and an episode of The Rookie. She has logged a ton of voice acting credits, including several high-profile video game titles like Knights of the Old Republic, Infamous 2, and Dead Space. She's also acted in popular shows like NCIS, The League, and Melissa & Joey.

Article continues below advertisement

Christopher Castile — Mark Foster

'90s kids will remember Castile from the Beethoven flicks about the lovable and large St. Bernard who gets into all sorts of hijinks. If you had a cable subscription and were into Nickelodeon, then you might remember him from an episode of Are you Afraid of the Dark? and as the voice of Eugene Horowitz in Hey Arnold!

Article continues below advertisement

Following the end of Step by Step, Castile would ultimately retire from acting. Per Wikipedia, he nabbed a master's degree and is currently teaching political science at Biola University in La Mirada, Calif. and at Downey High School in Downey, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Byrne — Brendan Lambert

Source: CBS

During the sixth season of filming the series, Byrne, for unknown reasons, quit acting and never returned to the show. His disappearance was never addressed and Byrne wouldn't go on to act in any other professional production again. Before appearing in Step by Step, he was featured in multiple episodes of The Family Man as well as Who's the Boss?

Article continues below advertisement

Sasha Mitchell — Cody Lambert

Source: Getty Images