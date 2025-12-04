Legendary Guitarist Steve Cropper Has Died Following a Remarkable Musical Career Steve Cropper was recovering from a fall near Nashville. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 4 2025, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Wikimedia Commons

He might not be a household name, but there are few people in music who can claim to have had more of an impact on the history of music than Steve Cropper. Steve was best known as one of the anchors for the backing band Booker T. and the M.G.'s at Stax Records, and he also co-wrote songs like "Green Onions," "(Sittin' on) the Dock of the Bay," and "In the Midnight Hour."

Following the news of his death at the age of 84, many want to know more about Steve's life and legacy, as well as his cause of death. Here's what we know.



What was Steve Cropper's cause of death?

Pat Mitchell Worley, president and CEO of the Soulsville Foundation, announced the news after hearing word from Steve's family that he had died on Dec. 3 in Nashville, Tenn. According to NPR, no cause of death was made available. Eddie Gore, one of Steve's long-time associates, said that he was with Steve at a rehabilitation facility near Nashville, which is where Steve had been recovering from a recent fall. Steve was apparently working on new music at the time.

What was Steve Cropper best known for?

Steve was best known as the guitarist for the backing band Booker T. and the M.G.'s, which worked out of Stax Records and helped define the sound of Memphis soul music. The British magazine Mojo declared Steve the second-best guitarist of all time, behind only Jimi Hendrix. He might not have had the same profile or reputation, but Steve helped to define the sound of an entire genre of music.

Steve was not known for flashy or performative playing, but his spare, essentialist style was part of what made him such a crucial member of the backing band he helped make famous. "I listen to the other musicians and the singer," Steve told the AP. "I'm not listening to just me. I make sure I'm sounding OK before we start the session. Once we've presented the song, then I listen to the song and the way they interpret it. And I play around all that stuff. That's what I do. That's my style."

He co-wrote Knock on Wood, In the Midnight Hour, (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay with Otis. He played on Green Onions. With Rod Stewart, Lennon, Prine, Ringo, Buffett, Etta James, Leon and so many others. And of course, The Blues Brothers. Play it Steve Cropper and RIP. pic.twitter.com/zl4hrsmRAJ — Steve Palec (@stevepalec) December 3, 2025 Source: X/@stevepalec

Steve also made an appearance in the 1980 movie The Blues Brothers and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005. Although the peak of his fame and success came in the 1960s and '70s, he continued to record music well into more recent years and was nominated for the Grammys in 2024.