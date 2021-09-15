Steve Kornacki Is a Tireless Political Correspondent — How Much Does He Earn?

Hailed as the "Data King" by California News Times Today , Steve garnered popularity thanks to his astute observations and rare ability to use simple terms to explain complicated concepts. So, how much does he make? What's his salary like?

As a political journalist, book author, and host of TV shows like Up With Steve Kornacki and MTP Daily, Steve Kornacki established himself as the go-to expert when it comes to processing political data.

Steve Kornacki likely takes away a handsome salary for his work for NBC News and MSNBC.

Over his nearly two-decades-long career, Steve gained plenty of experience as a journalist, writer, TV show host, and political correspondent. Steve currently works for NBC News and MSNBC. As a political correspondent, he appeared on Megyn Kelly Today, The ReidOut, Weekend Today, Today, and others as well. So, what's his salary like?

Unfortunately, Steve's salary is unknown. In 2021, Steve even made it to the TIME100 Next 2021 list, thanks, in part, to his work during the 2020 U.S. presidential election. A quick-thinker with an incredible ability to see through the numbers, he analyzed data live on air, providing accurate predictions ahead of his competitors. Unlike others, Steve is unafraid to whip out a calculator or a notebook to do the math live on air. His experimental style and incredible bravado impressed many.

There's some confusion surrounding both the amount Steve makes annually and his net worth. To make matters more complicated, Steve is not one to sit around; he frequently appears on several programs simultaneously. On top of it all, he has several job titles. In other words, calculating Steve's salary is a job for a mathematical genius of Steve's caliber.

The average political correspondent makes around $50,000 a year, websites like Glassdoor and PayScale show. Established figures in the field can easily make three to four times more, per Glassdoor. As such, Steve likely has a six-figure salary at least. In addition, Steve likely receives royalties for his 2018 book, The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism. And let's not forget about his work as a journalist and show host, which likely adds to his salary as well.

His work ethic and his reluctance to leave his trusty spot in front of MSNBC's election map board during the 2020 U.S. presidential election likely make him even more deserving of handsome financial compensation.

