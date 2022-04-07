TikTok Is Obsessed With This Everyday Steve Madden Tote Bag — Here's Where to Find ItBy Kelly Corbett
Apr. 7 2022, Published 6:58 p.m. ET
Gorgeous, gorgeous girls and guys love tote bags. It’s honestly one of the most useful accessories. They’re great for carrying books, wallets, phones, umbrellas, makeup, or just your takeout container from lunch. Plus, they can also make a bold fashion statement.
Lately, one tote has become all the rage on TikTok for its chic style, quality, and affordable price point. What is this bag we speak of?
TikTok is obsessed with this Steve Madden tote bag.
One Steve Madden purse has become the talk of the town on TikTok. This fun and durable tote bag appears to be made from a heavy-duty beige-colored canvas. It comes adorned with either pink or brown straps.
Furthermore, it boasts a crossbody strap, along with a satchel, and an AirPods case. The bag's hardware is gold.
TikTok creator @deholmys.solayne explains that she got her hands on the highly coveted bag, but only after a bit of a wild goose chase.
After coming up empty-handed following visits to three T.J. Maxx stores and a Burlington Coat Factory, her wishes finally came true at Marshalls. She confirmed in her comment section that she bought her bag at a Marshalls store for $24.99.
Admirers of the tote swarmed to her comment section. "I'm not a purse person BUT FOR THIS," one user wrote. Another said, "I want one so bad. I don't have Marshalls in my town."
Meanwhile, a third playfully teased: "Some girl in another TikTok said she spent more in gas to find the bag than what it's worth," referring to the great lengths folks were going to get this bag.
Sadly, the viral Steve Madden bag from TikTok is not available online.
Unfortunately, this highly coveted bag is not available for purchase on the Steve Madden website and there are no reports of it being found in the designer brand's stores. The TikTok users who were able to secure the bag for themselves seem to have found it at either a Marshalls or T.J. Maxx location. For context, both brands are owned by the same parent company, TJX.
But don't be afraid to ask around, either. In fact, some TikTok users are sharing the store locations where they bought the bag.
"Guys I found them after looking for days. I want to scream lol," user @jessicasantana5407 wrote on the TikTok above. Fortunately, she was able to secure one bag with brown straps and one bag with pink straps. In the comment section, she confirmed that she found the bags in T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores in Miami, Fla.
Another user who bought the viral bag also offered up a clue to those still searching. “I’m from California... There were like four more where I found it. I should have bought them all and just resold them," she wrote in the comment section of her TikTok.
Creator @matayastaytrill also added Pennsylvania to the list of states where you can find the in-demand tote bag.