Steve Mensch Kept His Family Life Private — Everything to Know About His Wife and Kids

Steve Mensch, the president and general manager of Tyler Perry Studios, tragically died in a sudden plane crash on Dec. 6, 2024, according to NBC News. The incident occurred in Citrus County, Fla., in the town of Homosassa. Following the crash, the intersection of Highway 19 and Longfellow Street was closed, as reported in a Facebook alert by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. The alert also stated that the crash involved a small-engine aircraft.

Following the news, Tyler Perry Studios took to Instagram to express its condolences, writing, “Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than eight years and well-beloved in the Atlanta community. It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our hearts go out to his family as we all send them our prayers.” Steve is survived by his wife and three children. Here's everything we know about them.

Who is Steve Mensch's wife?

Source: Instagram/@tylerperry Steve Mensch (second from far right) working alongside Tyler Perry

Little is known about Steve's wife, as they lived a very private life with their three children. While she does not maintain much of an online presence, there is a LinkedIn profile for a Danila Mensch who lives in the Atlanta metropolitan area and is listed as the CEO of "The Mensch Household" since 2000. This could potentially be her profile. With Steve holding such prominent roles at Tyler Perry Studios, his wife likely managed their home and family life.

The profile notes that Danila attended Sanford-Brown College, where she earned an associate degree in paralegal studies. She is also listed as being interested in causes such as children, education, the environment, human rights, and animal welfare. Again, this connection to Danila's LinkedIn profile has not been confirmed and remains speculative at this point.

How did Steve Mensch's plane crash happen?

It’s not yet clear what caused Steve’s plane to crash. What is known is that he was piloting the plane, a single-engine Vans RV-12iS, and was the only person on board. The plane was registered to Steve, with his home address in an Atlanta suburb listed, according to AP News.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash, and more details are likely to emerge once a thorough investigation has been conducted.

Steve had served as the president of Tyler Perry Studios since July 2016, overseeing all day-to-day operations on the 300-acre studio lot. He also played a significant role in the Georgia business community, serving on the Board of Governors of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. Additionally, Steve was a founding member and Chair of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Marty, the girls, and I were saddened to learn of Steve Mensch’s passing. A good man and an instrumental part of a studio Georgia is proud to call its own, his achievements made our state better and brought more opportunities to its people. His loved ones and the entire Tyler… https://t.co/8pP58CxFni — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 7, 2024

Before joining Tyler Perry Studios, Steve served as the president of Third Rail Studios in a brief role lasting from February 2016 to June 2016. He was also the president and CEO of Qingdao Oriental Movie Industrial Park/Wanda Studios Qingdao in China from May 2014 to May 2015.