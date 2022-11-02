Who Is Steve Nash's Wife? The Former NBA Coach Has Tied the Knot Twice
Most NBA fans are used to hearing about drama and scandal in regards to the players. However, recent reports have shown that NBA coaches tend to have issues of their own — from Ime Udoka to Steve Nash.
After 18 seasons in the NBA, Steve made the shift from player to coach with his first gig being head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. And since the team’s performance has been a bit lackluster over the years, fans are not surprised that the 48-year-old is now out of a job.
Not to mention, Steve’s problems have also stretched off the court in the past due to marriage issues. And since the former baller has been happily remarried for over five years, fans are interested in learning about his second wife. Here’s everything that we know.
Steve Nash is married to Lilla Frederick and shares two children with her.
Sometimes, a second time down the aisle is worth the charm. Steve Nash is currently married to a woman named Lilla Frederick. The pair tied the knot in September 2016.
Like Steve, Lilla is a seasoned athlete in her own right. The 32-year-old is a former volleyball player that played for Team USA and her alma mater, Pepperdine University.
The duo are also parents to two gorgeous kids, Luca Sun born in 2017 and Ruby Jean born in 2019.
According to Sportskeeda, details about how the pair initially met are not known to the public, but it’s clear as day that the duo are very happy together. Steve proposed to Lilla in 2016 after the pair first went public with their relationship a year before.
Interestingly, Lilla is not Steve’s first wife. The NBA alum was married to Paraguayan filmmaker Alejandra Amarilla in 2005 and later divorced in 2011. The reason for their split was apparently due to irreconcilable differences along with rumors of Alejandra allegedly having an affair with Steve’s former teammate, Jason Richardson, per AmoMama.
The former couple welcomed three children throughout the course of their marriage: twins Lola and Bella born in October 2004, and Mateo in 2010. In total, Steve has five children.
Steve Nash’s net worth may take a hit due to recently being fired as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
As of writing, Celebrity Net Worth shares that Steve is currently working with a net worth of $95 million. Additionally, the 48-year-old brings in a salary of $8.7 million yearly, thanks to the head coach gig with the Brooklyn Nets and being a retired NBA player.
However, it’s safe to say that Steve’s finances will take a serious hit due to the former player being fired as head coach of the Nets. Per ESPN, Sean Marks, the Brooklyn Nets general manager, made a statement about cutting ties with Steve Nash ahead of the Tuesday Nov. 1 game against the Chicago Bulls.
“We both felt this was time," Sean told the outlet. "It was certainly trending in that way, and to be quite frank, the team was not doing what it was supposed to be doing. We've fallen from our goals, of meeting our goals, and it is time now because we still have lofty aspirations of where we need to get to."
Unfortunately, Sean shared that the decision was inevitable due to the performance of the Nets under Steve’s stewardship. Not to mention, Sean also pointed at Steve having a rough time coaching due to internal issues with players.
"[Nash] has certainly not had an even playing field over 2 and a half years here," Sean revealed. "And for that I certainly feel some responsibility because this does not fall on him. I take a great deal of responsibility in creating the roster, hiring staff, bringing people in, whether that's free agency or [the] draft, what have you."
Keep in mind, Steve had to deal with Kevin Durant requesting a trade, issues with Kyrie Irving’s stance on the COVID-19 jab, and most recently, Kyrie’s promotion of a book and movie with antisemitic beliefs.
In Sean’s official statement via Fox News, he thanked Steve for his work with the team over the last 2 and a half years. Sean said that while it was a “difficult” decision, they “agreed that the change was necessary.” He went on to wish Steve and his family all the best.
As for Steve, ESPN shares that he made a statement thanking Sean and fellow team ownership for an "amazing experience with many challenges that [he's] incredibly grateful for."
So, it’s official. Steve Nash has left the Brooklyn Nets after only seven games for the 2022 season.