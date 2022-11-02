Who Is Steve Nash's Wife? The Former NBA Coach Has Tied the Knot Twice

Most NBA fans are used to hearing about drama and scandal in regards to the players. However, recent reports have shown that NBA coaches tend to have issues of their own — from Ime Udoka to Steve Nash.

After 18 seasons in the NBA, Steve made the shift from player to coach with his first gig being head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. And since the team’s performance has been a bit lackluster over the years, fans are not surprised that the 48-year-old is now out of a job.