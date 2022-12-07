The Meaning of "Cinderella" Changed Drastically After Steven Curtis Chapman Experienced Tragedy

Witnessing the growth of his daughters is continued when he sings "But she came home today with a ring on her hand / Just glowing and telling us all they had planned / She says, 'Dad, the wedding's still six months away / And I need to practice my dancing, oh please, daddy, please.'"

Singing the song's title in lines throughout the song, "dance with Cinderella," Steven is providing a constant. No matter how much his daughter grows, he will always dance with her.