Lauren Spencer Smith Grooves Through the Good and Bad of Relationships in "Fingers Crossed"

Budding love is alive and well at the beginning of "Fingers Crossed." Lauren sings about how her partner "Introduced me to your family / Watched my favorite shows on your TV / Made me breakfast in the mornin' / When you got home from work."

The romance continues with "Makin' plans to travel 'round the world / Said we'd always put each other first / Old love songs we used to play to." However, the track takes a drastic turn on the next line when Lauren sings "Funny, now I hate you."