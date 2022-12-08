Steven Curtis Chapman Has Been Happily Married for Decades

Aside from being a proud husband, Steven can also call himself a father quite a few times over. The singer is the parent of six children total, half of which he and Mary Beth adopted from China. The couple adopted daughters Shaohannah, Stevey Joy, and Maria from China, and they have one biological daughter named Emily. Steven and Mary Beth are also the parents of two sons named Will and Caleb, both of whom have joined their father on stage on numerous occasions.