Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Fans have rarely had a chance to see what Dolly's actual hair looks like these days, as she is always wearing a wig in public. In an interview with Hallmark's Home & Family, Dolly explained that she decided to wear a wig after she found that trying to get her hair teased out and big the way that she liked it often damaged it.

“I used to try to keep my own hair teased as big as I like it, and having the bleach and all of that, it just broke off,” the singer explained.