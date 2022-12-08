Everything You Need to Know About Filming of the 13th Annual CMA Country Christmas
‘Tis the season for a country music extravaganza!
CMA Country Christmas, the festive music-filled television special, is back for its 13th year — and it’s bigger than ever. Featuring electric performances from some of the biggest stars across the genre, you won’t want to miss the most magical musical event of the season, airing on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC!
Here's everything you need to know about where the 2022 CMA Country Christmas was filmed, along with ticket information, the setlist, and more.
Where was CMA Country Christmas filmed?
The first annual CMA Country Christmas kicked off in 2010 in Nashville, Tenn. Now in its 13th year, the holiday event continues to take place in the country music capital.
In past years, the CMA Country Christmas was filmed at venues such as the Grand Ole Opry, the Curb Event Center, Belmont University, and the Bridgestone Arena. This year, the country music special takes place at the Steel Mill, a large indoor space in Nashville designed for rehearsals, tapings, and special events.
Can you attend CMA Country Christmas?
While CMA Country Christmas is not broadcast live, country music fans can still attend its taping in person. Taping dates are usually announced close to the event itself, which fans can purchase through ticket resale companies like StubHub.
Because the event is televised, attendees are encouraged to wear their most festive apparel. CMA Country Christmas attendees may also have the chance to participate in trivia and sing along with Christmas songs.
Who is performing at 2022 CMA Country Christmas?
CMA and ACM award winner Carly Pearce is hosting the 2022 CMA Country Christmas. The 13th annual television program will feature renditions and performances by artists such as Scotty McCreery, Dan + Shay, The War and Treaty, Molly Tuttle, Steven Curtis Chapman, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, and of course, Carly Pearce herself.
Viewers can expect to hear Christmas classics like “The Christmas Song,” “O’ Holy Night,” and “Let It Snow,” along with original songs such as Dan + Shay’s “Officially Christmas” and Steven Curtis Chapman’s “Precious Promise.”
According to the CMA Country Christmas press release, Pearce will sing “Man with a Bag” and “Here Comes Santa Claus,” coming face-to-face with Father Christmas himself.
You can stream the official 2022 CMA Country Christmas playlist on Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, YouTube, Tidal, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, or Tidal here. Fair warning: It contains 91 songs with a whopping five-hour runtime.
Where can you watch CMA Country Christmas?
The 2022 CMA Country Christmas will premiere on ABC on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET. However, it will also be available for next-day streaming on Friday, Dec. 9 on Disney+ and Hulu.