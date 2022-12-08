Everything You Need to Know About Filming of the 13th Annual CMA Country Christmas

The first annual CMA Country Christmas kicked off in 2010 in Nashville, Tenn. Now in its 13th year, the holiday event continues to take place in the country music capital.

In past years, the CMA Country Christmas was filmed at venues such as the Grand Ole Opry, the Curb Event Center, Belmont University, and the Bridgestone Arena. This year, the country music special takes place at the Steel Mill, a large indoor space in Nashville designed for rehearsals, tapings, and special events.