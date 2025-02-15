Susan Ambrosini Would Never Abandon Her Daughter — The Worst Possible Thing Kept Them Apart "I hope that every day for the rest of your miserable life, you are haunted by my beautiful sister." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 14 2025, 8:12 p.m. ET Source: Oxygen

In the early morning hours of Feb. 22, 2005, the parents of Susan Ambrosino found themselves doing the unthinkable. The worried mother and father walked into a New York City police station to file a missing person's report for their daughter. Retired N.Y.P.D. Commanding Officer Patrick Wing told Oxygen that based on what he learned, there was a reason to be worried.

Ambrosino had gone out to dinner the previous evening but she never returned home. Perhaps that wouldn't have been unusual if she didn't have an 8-year-old daughter named Taylor waiting for her at home. When authorities found Ambrosino's body in the trunk of her red Nissan Altima, they looked at two men. One was her ex-husband and the other was his brother. For once, the husband didn't do it. Where is Steven Schiovone now? Here's what we know.

Where is Steven Schiovone now?

In May 2007, Schiovone was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of first-degree manslaughter. He is serving out his sentence at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, N.Y. He will be eligible for parole on Nov. 10, 2030. Ambrosino's family was at Schiovone's sentencing where they provided victim-impact statements to the stone-faced killer, per the New York Post.

Deborah Clark, Ambrosino's sister, stood in Queens Supreme Court and told Schiovone that she wished had had turned the gun on himself after shooting her sister. "But death is too good for you," said Clark. "I hope that every day for the rest of your miserable life, you are haunted by my beautiful sister."

What happened to Susan Ambrosino?

The 26-year-old Ambrosino lived in Franklin Square, a census-designated place in the Town of Hempstead in Nassau County, on Long Island, with her daughter. On the night she disappeared, Taylor recalled begging her mother to stay home. "Please don’t leave, I need you to stay here," said Taylor. In response, Ambrosino said she had to, then told her distraught child she would be staying with her aunt.

When it became obvious something was wrong, Taylor said she could feel it. She remembered seeing her aunt desperately phone her mother, looking for Ambrosino, who wasn't picking up her phone. "I remember everybody on the phone trying to figure out where my mom was," Taylor said.

Three days after Ambrosino vanished, police arrested her former brother-in-law, 35-year-old Schiovone, reported The New York Times. Authorities learned that Ambrosino and Schiovone had been romantically involved, which led to the young mother getting pregnant. At the time of her death, she was four months along. Schiovone told police he "did not want to anger his stepbrother," who was Ambrosino's ex-husband.