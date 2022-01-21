How Much Is SteveWillDoIt Worth? At Least Enough to Afford a Lamborghini When He Was Drunk

According to Exact Net Worth, Steve's got a net worth of $3.5 million, but other sources give as high as $4 million or as low as $800K.

The NELK Boys YouTube channel was made in 2010 but Steve isn't an original member of the group. The group was actually founded by Jesse Sebastiani and Kyle Forgeard. On the No Jumper podcast, Steve said that he started posting videos of himself drinking online and that's how Kyle found him. He had less than 1,000 followers of his own at the time.