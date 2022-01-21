How Much Is SteveWillDoIt Worth? At Least Enough to Afford a Lamborghini When He Was Drunk

How Much Is SteveWillDoIt Worth? At Least Enough to Afford a Lamborghini When He Was DrunkBy Kori Williams
Jan. 21 2022, Published 5:14 p.m. ET
Stephen Deleonardis, better known by the name SteveWillDoIt on YouTube, is known for his challenge videos. His name speaks for itself. As a member of the NELK Boys, he's done tons of prank and challenge videos that his fans have loved. In fact, the content collective has gotten so big they've created their own company called Full Send Entertainment.
The NELK Boys have been popular online for a few years now and have consistently branched out into different things. But what does that mean for Steve's net worth? He could easily have a net worth in the millions. He's always giving away expensive things, including a few cars, and he poses with them a lot on Instagram. So he definitely looks like he's got money to spend. Here's what we know.
What is SteveWillDoIt's net worth?
According to Exact Net Worth, Steve's got a net worth of $3.5 million, but other sources give as high as $4 million or as low as $800K.
The NELK Boys YouTube channel was made in 2010 but Steve isn't an original member of the group. The group was actually founded by Jesse Sebastiani and Kyle Forgeard. On the No Jumper podcast, Steve said that he started posting videos of himself drinking online and that's how Kyle found him. He had less than 1,000 followers of his own at the time.
In terms of how the NELK Boys make money, they said that they don't make a lot of money on YouTube so they've been forced to branch out into different things. They mentioned that their fans are really supportive and they make a lot of money from merch sales. In January 2022, the group made $23 million from the release of their NFT collection, which sold out in minutes.
SteveWillDoIt
YouTuber, Seltzer Brand Owner, Entertainment Company Owner
Net worth: $3.5 million
SteveWillDoIt is an influencer who was recruited into the NELK Boys by one of its founders, Kyle, after he saw Steve's videos of him drinking lots of alcohol.
Birth date: Aug. 26, 1998
Birth place: Oviedo, Fla.
Birth name: Stephen Deleonardis
On top of this, NELK has a hard seltzer called Happy Dad and Steve's got a Twitch, although he doesn't stream too often. There's also this Instagram post where he says he gambled, got drunk, and bought a Lamborghini. If anything, he must have a ton of money coming in if he can spend that kind of money when he's drunk.
What is SteveWillDoIt's follower count?
According to Social Blade, Steve has consistently had millions of subscribers following him on YouTube for a while, though he doesn't appear to have any content on his verified account. As of this writing, his YouTube has 4.2 million subscribers, while his Instagram has 3.4 million followers.