Jesse From NELK Boys Left His Position in Front of the Camera

In a February 2021 episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, Jesse acknowledged that he's been stepping away from the NELK Boys to focus on other things. He also said that he'd been sober for a few months at the time of the interview, which clashes with the group's constant partying.

"Basically, just took a step back. I've been sober for, like, six or seven months now. Yeah, and I feel great doing that," he said.