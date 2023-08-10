Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Who Were the OG Members of the Hype House and What Are They up to Now? Who were the OG members of the Hype House? The collaborative content creation house has seen many influencers come and go since its inception. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Aug. 10 2023, Published 3:56 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/urgurlspills

What happens when you take a bunch of TikTok-famous influencers and put them under one roof? You get The Hype House. First established in December 2019, The Hype House is a group of TikTok personalities who live together in a literal house of their own. Several influencers are gathered together and create TikTok content together under the Hype House label all while maintaining their own individual online presence. As of this writing, the Hype House TikTok has over 21 million followers.

The House as a group has changed considerably since it first started and has made its fair share of controversies, including violating COVID-19 quarantine protocols at the height of the pandemic and battling a 2023 lawsuit from the landlord for unpaid rent and damages. Yes, the Hype House has undergone some drastic changes in its lifespan, especially with regard to its core members. Who was part of the OG Hype House and what are they up to now? Here's what we know.

Thomas Petrou (@petroutv) is the true OG member of the Hype House

Thomas is one of the founding members of The Hype House and reportedly provided a substantial amount of money to fund its original inception. He has been a tenant at the Hype House since 2019 and as of this writing, is currently in the process of trying to sell the current Hype House as more members move out.

Chase Hudson (@huddy)

Chase Hudson, best known as Huddy, was another co-founder of the Hype House. Having left the House in a "disrespectful" manner according to his former collaborators, he has since shifted focus to his solo music career as Huddy. He continues to post regularly on social media.

Daisy Keech (@daisykeech)

Daisy is a fitness influencer and another co-founder of the Hype House. Her fitness YouTube channel currently has over 3 million subscribers. After leaving the House, she expressed her struggle with collaborating with the other founding members and was previously involved in a lawsuit against them.

Alex Warren (@alexwaarren)

Alex is a popular musician who got his start on TikTok with skateboard stunt videos. His videos mainly consist of life updates and meme content.

Dixie and Charlie D'Amelio

Dixie (@dixiedamelio) and Charli (@charlidamelio) are two TikTokers with millions of followers between them. They and the rest of her family are featured in their self-titled docuseries, The D'Amelio Show, which is streaming on Hulu.

Addison Rae (@addisonre)

Addison Rae has previously gone down in history as one of the highest-earning TikTok personalities of 2020, according to Forbes.

Kouvr Annon (@k0uvr)

@k0uvr They needed to know that they were truly Kenough 💕 ♬ original sound - IGN

Kouvr is another popular influencer with millions of followers on TikTok. As of this writing, she is currently engaged to the aforementioned Alex Warren.

Avani Gregg (@avani)

After earning a substantial following on TikTok, Avani would go on to start in the web series, Chicken Girls. She also reportedly good friends with Charli D'Amelio.

Ryland Storms (@rylandstormss)

Ryland Storm posts content regularly to his TikTok for over 4.1 million followers. He was previously in a relationship with Charli before he started dating influencer Frankie Belle Star in December 2021. He was previously criticized for lip-syncing to songs with explicit language and racial slurs in the lyrics.

Calvin Goldby (@calvinggoldby)

Calvin posts plenty of viral dances, comedy videos, and posts where he's simply hanging out with his friends.

Connor Yates (@connoryates)

Connor is a relatively popular TikToker who was one of the first members of The Hype House. As of this writing, however, he has not posted anything new to his TikTok since May of 2023. His other social media platforms are similarly silent.

Patrick Huston (@patrickhu5ton)

Patrick's TikTok features plenty of meme content and life updates. He also interacts regularly with Alex Warren and Kouvr.

Nick Austin