Yes, Alex Warren Has a Bullet Lodged in His Lung — How Did This Happen?

If you've ever watched Hype House on Netflix, you're likely familiar with Alex Warren. Alex is the founder of the TikTok collective, which has consisted of popular influencers like Addison Rae and Chase "Lil Huddy" Hudson. While this could be said of many people, rising to TikTok fame was one of the best things that could have happened to Alex.

As mentioned on the show, Alex had a rough childhood. His father passed away from cancer. Meanwhile, his mother struggled with alcoholism during her life. He told Tudum that he was 17 turning 18 when she gave him an eviction notice. "I was like, 'I can't live here anymore,' and I left. I didn't have anywhere to go, so my friends would let me sleep in their cars," he said.

For Alex, it was being a content creator or nothing: "Everyone gave me s--t for not having a plan B, but there was no choice. It was either do this or be homeless." Fortunately, the tables began to turn. His videos started to bring in some money, and he went from sleeping in cars to motels to getting his own place. While Alex has been able to leave most of his old life and trauma behind, some of it will physically stay with him forever. Take the case of the bullet in his lung.

Why Does Alex Warren have a bullet in his lung?

Alex told that Tudum that was one of his friends' fathers had terrible aim and while shooting at targets, he accidentally hit him. Miraculously Alex survived, but the bullet still remains lodged in his lung.

"If they were to remove it, I would've had to break all my ribs, and there was a possibility of death," he said. He continued: "It capsulized in my lung and it’s lead, so it won't set off anything, but I can't go in an MRI or else the f---ing bullet comes out of my stomach and kills me, pretty much. It's like a reverse shooting. Have you ever seen Tenet? Just like that."