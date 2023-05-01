Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images Did Addison Rae Go to College? TikTok Creator Opens Up About Her Education Addison Rae is a well know TikTok influencer. Her career took off during her anticipated university years. So, did she go to college? By Haylee Thorson May 1 2023, Published 2:08 p.m. ET

Have you ever wondered which of the world’s most famous TikTok creators actively pursued higher education? From Noah Beck to Dixie D’Amelio, fans of the biggest social media influencers are curious about how college played out before and after they rose to internet fame.

As for Addison Rae, the influencer's unprecedented TikTok career took off during her anticipated university years. So, did she go to college? And if so, where? Here’s the scoop.

Did Addison Rae go to college? The TikTok creator got candid about her education.

Yes, Addison did attend university. However, her time at school was relatively short lived. During an April 2020 Q&A with Forbes, the social media star opened up about her experience in higher education. “I did go to college for about three months. That was a really fun and exciting time,” the Forbes “30 Under 30” personality revealed. “My focus for college was broadcasting and TV commercial work — the entertainment industry as a whole.”

According to Dexerto, the He’s All That actor studied at Louisiana State University for a brief stint. However, after achieving unprecedented success on TikTok, she put her academic career on hold and pursued social media full-time. But that doesn’t mean Addison never plans on returning to school. “In the future, I would like to go back to finish my degree,” Addison explained. “Right now, I feel the opportunities I have are very close to where I was heading and what I was looking to achieve.”

Social media is slightly confused about Addison Rae’s college career.

people love laughing at this video when addison rae actually attended louisiana state university & wrote her senior thesis on the complexities of social media & the demand to consistently perform for the masses. this video was mentioned in her thesis as a social experiment https://t.co/8kVVgK5A2q — mother earth🧃 (@nonbinarybooty) November 8, 2022

While multiple outlets have reported that Addison was briefly a student at Louisiana State University, social media platforms have spread misinformation like wildfire. One such tweet dealt with the TikTok creator’s alleged “senior thesis.”

Twitter user @nonbinarybooty posted a video of Addison doing a TikTok dance in public, writing, “People love laughing at this video when [Addison] attended Louisiana State University and wrote her senior thesis on the complexities of social media and the demand to consistently perform for the masses. This video was mentioned in her thesis as a social experiment.”

Then, in the replies, the Twitter user clarified, “I just made this up for no reason. I’m just bored waiting for my falafel.” And the reactions proved that the misinformation was incredibly convincing. One person replied to the original tweet, writing, “I was intrigued … like I really wanted to read that thesis,” followed by several crying emojis. Another person wrote, “Please don’t lie on [LSU like this],” to which the original creator replied, “She actually did go there before she dropped out.”

Addison Rae faced backlash for tweeting about her brief college career.

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

In July 2021, the TikTok creator was under fire when she posted photos of herself working as a UFC reporter, writing, “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment.” While Addison was seemingly joking in her tweet, the replies pointed out that the caption may have been insensitive.