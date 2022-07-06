Influencer Addison Rae's Dad, Monty Lopez, Faces Cheating Accusations
Influencer Addison Rae Easterling's personal life is always of public interest, but now it's the personal life of her father, Monty Lopez, that has caught fan attention. Addison's dad Monty has been on-and-off with her mother, Sheri Easterling, but the pair allegedly reconciled in 2017. Now, new TikToks show that Monty may be cheating on Sheri.
Is Monty Lopez cheating on his wife? Here's what you need to know.
Addison Rae's dad, Monty Lopez, has been accused of cheating on his wife in several viral TikToks.
Addison Rae isn't the only social media star in the family. Monty Lopez owns his own business, real estate investment company ML Sales. Since 2019, he has also had his own TikTok account, @montyjlopez. Monty began posting after seeing his daughter and wife's success on the platform and has risen to TikTok fame in his own right with 5.4 million TikTok followers.
Monty and his wife Sheri didn't always get along, and Addison told Seventeen in 2020 that they were frequently splitting up when she was young before finally remarrying in 2017. Addison also has two younger brothers, Lucas and Enzo.
On July 4, 2022, two separate videos of the real estate mogul began circulating on the internet. The first video from TikTok user @iamjessk features Monty allegedly FaceTiming her in the car at night. Although it's difficult to tell who the man in the video is, fans claim that the voice is unmistakably Monty's. The video has since been deleted, but several fans screen-recorded the video, which has continued to go viral on social media.
A second, since-deleted TikTok by user @marlig featured a woman at a club saying, "Addison Rae’s dad is trying to f--k me. I swear to god." The video then cuts to footage of Monty attempting to get close to a young woman with his hand on her lower back.
Reportedly before these two incidents occurred, Addison and Sheri had unfollowed him on all social media as of June 28, 2022.
Similarly, fans noticed that Sheri Easterling removed "wife" from her Instagram bio and tweeted, "I deserve happiness, peace, joy, hope, love, patience, kindness," on July 5, 2022, after the videos had been posted.
Seemingly oblivious to all the drama, Monty Lopez has kept "husband to @sherinicole" in all of his social media profiles.
Could the current scandal mean the end of the Rae family TikTok page? The page, which currently has 6.2 million followers, hasn't posted content since March 2022. It's unclear if Monty will ever address the controversy, but it seems like he's continued to post on social media as usual along with the rest of the family.