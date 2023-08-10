Home > Viral News > Influencers What You Need to Know About the Bombshell Accusations Against Social Media Star BenTellect Women have come forward with serious allegations against social media star BenTellect — but what did he do wrong? Read to find out. By Pretty Honore Aug. 10 2023, Published 1:31 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bentellect

The Gist: In July 2023, influencer Jordan Maxx alleged that Benjamin Tarrolly (aka BenTellect) disinvited her from his show because she rejected his sexual advances.

Since then, at least one additional woman has come forward with similar allegations against the TikToker. Back in the day, Hollywood was home to the industry’s most elite starlets. Fast-forward to the digital age, social media is king. Now, it’s not just big-time actors and recording artists who are in the public eye. In fact, these days, many of our favorite celebs were born on TikTok.

Let’s take Benjamin Tarrolly, aka @BenTellect, for example. The social media star got his big break when the Benny Boy trend surfaced on social media. Since then, he’s accumulated more than 11 million followers on TikTok alone. But the beloved TikToker is catching backlash after women came forward with accusations against him. Now fans are wondering what really happened. So, what exactly did BenTellect do to get him in hot water? Read on to find out.

Jordan Maxx came forward with allegations against BenTellect. What did the social media star do?

In late July, an influencer named Jordan Maxx came forward with allegations that BenTellect is a total creep. And if there’s any truth to the leaked DMs, she’s not wrong. In a tweet that has since gone viral, Jordan shared that she was “invited to be on a podcast by a pretty popular TikTok creator.” We now know that that “pretty popular” influencer was BenTellect.

According to Jordan, the day that they were supposed to link up to film the episode, Ben disinvited her from his show because she rejected his sexual advances. “Three hours before we were supposed to record he asked me if I wanted to make an OnlyFans video with him, which I declined. And one hour before we were supposed to meet up, he canceled and this is why,” she tweeted alongside a series of screenshotted messages.

“I was just thinking you’re helping me with doing a video for YouTube so maybe I can help your OnlyFans,” the person we believe to be Bentellect said in a text. After Jordan replied, “I’m good, thanks though,” he tells her not to worry about showing up. “Hey gonna do the pickle video with someone else. Thanks though,” he says. When she asked why, he responded: “To be honest, I thought it would just be fun to film where things go, but I got it.”

Another woman involved in the BenTellect controversy came forward with more allegations.

Jordan isn’t the only person who has made allegations against the YouTuber. Later, she returned to Twitter with even more screenshots that backed up her claims. “So it turns out that I’m not the only one @BenTellect has tried this with … Another woman (who wishes to stay anonymous) DMd me with screenshots from conversations that she had with him as well,” she tweeted.

In the messages, Ben asked the woman if she “wanted to make some content,” and invited her to film a podcast episode. She doesn’t respond to his next several messages, but he keeps right on texting. “I’ve also been thinking about this [OnlyFans] thing and I think I can make us a lot of money. Straight up,” the message reads. When she doesn’t give her an answer as to when she’s coming over, he calls her “a flake.”