There Are Plenty of Alternatives to Sticker Mule

By Sara Belcher Jul. 16 2024, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

The once-popular sticker company Sticker Mule has come under fire for an email sent out to everyone on its mailing list, vocalizing its support of Donald Trump's election campaign following the assassination attempt against him. Though the company has never been particularly quiet about the political views of the people behind it, the method had drawn some serious outcry from social media users and small artists, many of who are looking for alternatives to print their stickers.

There are plenty of sticker printing companies on the market right now, but not all of them will provide the exact quality and specifications an artist may be looking for. Thankfully, there are some breakdowns online to help make your search easier.

Source: Instagram/@StickerNinja Two stickers printed by Sticker Ninja

One artist has a whole spreadsheet available for free of Sticker Mule alternatives.

Artist and cartoonist Theresa Chiechi previously compiled a list of other sticker companies small artists can print their stickers with, which is available for free (or a small donation) on her website. She also has a series of TikToks available online with in-depth reviews of each brand and their quality, for those who want to do a bit more research before making their decisions. Each brand seems to have its pros and cons, so the best fit will likely differ from designer to designer.

Some frequent recommendations people are sharing online are for Sticker Ninja and StickerApp, with some honorable mentions for Sticker Bunnies. With the influx of people looking to change their sticker manufacturers, some of these companies have been a bit backed up with orders, so it may take some trial and error to find a new printer right away.