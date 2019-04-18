Grab Your Hunny, Your Bunny and Your Money: These Stores Are Open on Easter 2019

If you're the kind of person who likes to shop when no one else is around, we get it. Just last weekend, while everyone was tuning into Game of Thrones, the wisest among us took that opportunity to raid our local grocery stores, knowing that everyone else would be too busy tuning into the premiere to fight us for the last available avocados.

So if you're looking for places that are open this coming Sunday, April 21 — which also happens to be Easter — we know where you're coming from! Since it is indeed a holiday, many of your usual spots might be closed so that employees can celebrate with their families. But luckily, some of your faves will still be open for business. Keep reading to find out which ones.

Albertson's If you need some last-minute groceries before your Easter party, or just want to stock up before the rest of the week, you should be able to do it at Albertson's. Most locations are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but as with all of these listings, you might want to call them up ahead of time, just to be safe. Apple Did your dongle stop working just before you tried to screen The Passion of the Christ for your Easter party? Worry not! Last year, all locations were open for regular hours. And from what we can tell, this year promises to be the same.

Source: istock

Bass Pro Shops Need some supplies for your Easter Sunday fishing trip? Bass Pro Shops isn't trying to get in the way of your good time. All locations in the U.S. will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. this year, except the one store in Scarborough, Maine, which will be closed. Bed Bath & Beyond If you need a safe space to hide away from your family this Easter, may we suggest the inimitable Bed Bath & Beyond. Most stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and we can't think of a better way to cope with extended family time than by buying household products we don't need, but have to have. Build-A-Bear Workshop If you're not feeling an egg hunt this year, take your kids to build their own teddy bear. The Workshop is supposed to host a few Easter events as well, so perhaps you can combine your passion for pastels with your kid's love of stuffed animals. Just an idea!

Source: istock

Century 21 Sign us up for Easter Sunday retail therapy, for real. Century 21 is the best place in the world to go discount shopping (don't @ us), and we recently learned the devastating news that Century 21 doesn't exist outside of the tri-state area. If you find yourself in New York, New Jersey or Pennsylvania this Sunday, hit up C21 for a church outfit or Easter bonnet from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Cost Plus World Market All locations are open on Easter Sunday (and they have a fantastic array of Easter goods that you might be able to nab on sale if you hit up the store this weekend), but call your local World Market to find out what their hours are.

CVS Most CVS stores are going to stay open 24 hours on Easter, like most days. So whether you need extra candy, a quick snack, or to pick up a first aid kid, drive on by. Duane Reade If you're in New York, stroll over to your Duane Reade for beer, bandaids, or snacks of your choosing. Most stores will be open 24 hours.

Source: istock

Godiva Boutiques We can't think of a better way to spend Easter than by eating chocolate. Most Godiva locations were open for regular hours last year, and we expect they'll also be this Sunday. Goodwill Many Goodwills were open last year and plan to stay open this year. However, since Goodwill is made up of independent organizers, hours vary from store to store, and this is especially true on holidays. Call your local shop for specific hours before you head. Home Depot Need to deal with a last-minute repair? Or better yet, embark on a spring project? Home Depot's got you! All locations are open on Sunday for regular hours.

KMart Most stores will be open on Easter from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. While this applies to KMart and Walmart (below), be warned that Target will be closed for the holiday. Kroger Did you know Kroger has almost 3,000 stores in 35 different states? We didn't either. Most of those locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Source: istock

Lowe's We can always count on Lowe's in times of need — even when that falls on Easter Sunday. This year, all Lowe's locations will be open for regular hours. Old Navy Last year, most freestanding Old Navy's were open all day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and that seems to be the case this year. But if your local Old Navy is at a mall, call to be safe. Last year, mall locations had varying hours. PetSmart Want to play with your very own Easter bunny this Sunday? You're in luck! Most PetSmarts will be open between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., but contact your local PetSmart to see when exactly your shop will be open.

Sears The department store will be open for normal hours, so buy all the clothing or appliances you and your family want. Sephora Whether or not you're attending an Easter bash, you're going to want to make sure your makeup is tops. And there's no better way to ensure that than by stopping into your local Sephora for a quick touch-up, new eyeliner, or an all-around free makeover. While most Sephora stores are open, hours vary location to location, so give yours a call in the morning before you make your way over. ShopRite Great news for East Coasters: ShopRite will be open for all your grocery needs from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m on Sunday.

Source: istock

Trader Joe's Trader Joe's is probably the best grocery store because it's impeccably curated and has a delicious frozen food aisle. If you want to meal prep for the week, hit up your local TJ's because they're open on Easter! Most locations are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but again, your safest bet is to call them up before you get your heart set on those frozen pizzas. Ulta If you're more of an Ulta girl than a Sephora fan, we have good news for you — ish. Some Ulta locations will be open on Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., but many of them will be closed. Just ring up the stores near you before you head! Vons Most Vons locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., which is great if you live in California.