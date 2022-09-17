No Prep, No Problem — 'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings' Is Coming to A City Near You
Whether you're watching it on the big screen or in-person, racing is always a thrilling experience. Since 2013, Street Outlaws have provided that high-octane fix for fans of the sport and show no signs of stopping.
Returning for a 5th season, Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings will be moving off the street and onto rough, untested tracks that will test even the most experienced drivers.
For those that love the in-person experience, you're in luck! The cast of the show will be heading out to cities around the country where you'll be able to see them live as they compete for bragging rights and a cash prize.
So, where will they be headed?
Here's the 'Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings' schedule.
The cast of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings has released their live show schedule, which has them traveling to Colorado, Ohio, North Carolina, Alabama and Texas. Fans that attend the show in person will get to see how these drivers handle rough, relentless and untested tracks. Nothing has been done to the tracks to assist the drivers, hence the name "no prep."
As the racers compete against one another, how they perform will determine how many points they receive. Each race is worth five points and whoever has the most points by the end of the season will be named the true "No Prep King."
How much are tickets?
Tickets for Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings are on sale and have various options. There are general admission tickets as well as V.I.P. and suite seating tickets, ranging from $25 to $159 depending on the day of the event.
The live shows are held exclusively on Friday's and Saturday's, so it allows for easy planning.
Friday and Saturday racing schedule.
On Friday's at 2 p.m., gates and pits open early for V.I.P. all access ticket holders only, and then open for all ticket holders at 4 p.m. The race then begins at 5 p.m.
The live show begins much earlier on Saturday's, with gates and pits opening at 9:30 a.m. for V.I.P. all access ticket holders, and then at 11:30 a.m. for all ticket holders. The race then begins at 2 p.m.
The Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings live show schedule runs until October 28, concluding in Ennis, TX. If you cannot attend any of the live shows, be sure to tune in for the new season of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings on Discovery Plus.
Check out new episodes of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings every Monday on Discovery Plus.