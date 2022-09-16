The Strigoi Vampires in 'Vampire Academy' Are No Joke

Strigoi do have several weaknesses, the most notable being sunlight. Moroi and Dhampirs have no problems existing during the daytime, but Strigoi cannot be anywhere with sunlight. They cannot walk on holy grounds or possess magical abilities. Strigoi also have less "humanity" and are possessed with an animalistic instinct to hunt and feed. The best way to kill a Strigoi is with a silver stake through the heart or decapitation.