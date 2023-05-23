Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images School Volunteer Mom Claims Students Were Punished for Hugging Her A mom claims students were punished for hugging her when she volunteered for lunch duty at their school. The teacher had a different story. By Melissa Willets May 23 2023, Published 12:22 p.m. ET

Fact: Teaching young students is very stressful. Equally true: Parenting young kids (or kids of any age) is extremely stressful. It's these two very challenging jobs that came head-to-head when a mom volunteered for school lunch duty and was later told students — including her child — got in trouble for hugging her.

The bewildered mom took to TikTok to vent her frustrations and ask followers how they would feel in this situation. To be fair, the teacher had a different version of events. While we weren't there and don't know what really happened, this mom's account will definitely have you scratching your head. Details ahead on the upsetting incident and a surprising outcome.

Were students really punished for hugging a mom who was on volunteer lunch duty?

It's been said that no good deed goes unpunished. And so it seems a mom who shared content on TikTok using the handle @cassandrajourdan is living proof of this age-old adage. The story that is going viral played out when the mom volunteered for school lunch duty during Teacher Appreciation Week so the hardworking educators could take it easy for a change.

But as this mom soon shared via TikTok, a lunch that she felt went well took a turn when she later learned students, including her son, were made to run laps as a punishment for hugging her!

The perplexed mom received this troubling account from both her child, whom she said rarely lies, and another mom who texted to report the bizarre punishment for a seemingly innocent action. But when the mom confronted the kids' teacher about the incident, she heard a different tale of why the kids were punished.

The teacher claimed hugging the volunteering mom did not prompt the punishment.

According to the teacher who punished the students, they were not made to run laps for hugging the mom who volunteered for lunch duty. She assured the mom that hugging is fine. Instead, the teacher insisted that the kids' misbehavior during the lunch was to blame. But the mom who volunteered and shared her concerns on TikTok refutes the notion that the teacher's class was creating problems in the lunchroom — and instead said she handled any issues, and that it was another class acting out.

Again, we don't know what happened in the ill-fated lunchroom, but this mom's TikTok certainly prompted some strong opinions in the comments section of her share. As of this writing, the post has received over 500 comments, with one person encouraging the mom to volunteer more at school — so she can see what's really going on there.