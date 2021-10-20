Meet the Tiny Mom Who Gave Birth to Enormous Babies and Went Viral on TikTok

Meet the Tiny Mom Who Gave Birth to Enormous Babies and Went Viral on TikTokBy Joseph Allen
Oct. 20 2021, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
It's a truth almost universally acknowledged that babies are pretty cute. That's one of the chief reasons they so often go viral on the internet. They've got chubby cheeks, little to no hair, and often have dramatic reactions to the things happening around them. Recently, a mom and her two babies have gone viral for reasons that have more to do with their size than anything else.
Alexis LaRue has two massive twin babies.
Alexis LaRue, a 22-year-old mother from Minnesota, recently went viral on TikTok after explaining that she is 5' 3" and 116.5 lbs., which is part of what has earned her the nickname Tiny Mom on the platform. Alexis is not just called Tiny Mom because of her size, though. It's also because she is so small in comparison to her absolutely enormous twin babies.
Alexis' babies are seven months old, and they each weighed roughly 6 lbs. and 7 ounces when they were born. Since then, though, both girls, named Camila and Elena, have grown at a remarkable rate. Each weighs roughly 21 lbs., and are wearing 12-month to 18-month clothes. Each girl is in the 98th percentile for height and weight, and they both look ridiculous when they're being held by their mother.
Alexis has amassed a huge following on TikTok.
Alexis regularly posts videos where she compares her own size to the size of her babies. She's amassed more than 700,000 followers on the platform and has more than 24 million likes across her videos. Most of her videos play off the crazy size differential between her and her kids, although the camera angles certainly exaggerate the difference in size.
Regardless of angles, though, Camila and Elena are definitely quite big for their age, and their size has definitely contributed to their mother's ability to go viral. Alexis even appeared on the Today show, where she gave a brief interview explaining how much the babies had grown since they were born. Thankfully, they weren't quite that big when they were born.
The babies look much more normal when their dad holds them.
Alexis has also posted a video in which she shows what the babies look like when their dad holds them. While they definitely still look large, their size makes a little more sense when you understand how big their father is.
Because her videos seems so otherworldly, Alexis has also had to post videos where she clarifies that she is a little below average height and weight for a girl, but not alarmingly so.
Ultimately, it seems that the babies are most of the reason that the videos seem so strange. Some kids grow to be bigger than others. It's also possible that, even though they are well above average height and weight for their age, they will wind up being a fairly normal size by the time they reach adulthood. Only time will tell, so we'll have to stay tuned to Alexis's TikTok to find out how her twins grow.