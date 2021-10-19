Women Reord Themselves Changing Locks on Roommate Who Didn’t Pay Rent in 3 Months

Living with roommates isn't always the glamour-fest that's depicted in sitcoms. You're probably not going to get a ridiculously large apartment in a happening area with a bunch of other quirky and beautiful people who somehow make a living despite not really working any jobs. Oftentimes it's the exact opposite: you end up paying way too much to live with a bunch of psychopaths who refuse to do their dishes.

Or even worse, you'll get a roommate who outright refuses to pay their rent. You try calling them out on it and they always have an excuse. It could get to feel like a slap in the face, because even you want to sympathize with someone who's going through difficulties, there are those of us who are able to uphold our responsibilities no matter what's going on in our lives, so why does someone else get a free pass?

And while it's easy to dislike folks who mess with our money, there are some TikTok-ers who aren't really on board with the way that these women handled the departure of one of their roommates who hadn't paid their rent in three months. @ludwid6 uploaded a clip of her and another roommate changing the locks in their apartment, but that's not all they did to rid themselves of the delinquent housemate.

They also hired a moving company and packed up all of their belongings in trash bags. In the video, there was a text overlay that read: "Girls night idea: kicking out your roommate and sending her stuff back to her parents bc she hasn't paid rent in 3 months."

Source: TikTok | @ludwid6

And while there are plenty of folks who could certainly commiserate with the uploader's point of view, there were many more who thought that the uploader's posting clips of the eviction was a "mean girl move." Another said, "Lol y'all wrong for this."

There were others who pointed out that the women could ultimately be sued for wrongful eviction contingent on the state that they lived in and the rental agreement terms. If the roommate wasn't named in the lease, that could be a different story, however. "I approve, but legally you can’t do this cuz it’s considered wrongful eviction. At least in Cali," one commenter wrote.

Another added, "If she's on the lease y'all gon have legal issues." Another added that the entire act was "super illegal." And although it's easy to discount folks' opinions on the internet, especially when it comes to legal issues, there does seem to be a precedent to evicting folks even if they aren't named on the lease.

NOLO.com writes: "Keep in mind that—regardless of the roommate's status on the lease or rental agreement—it is never legal to physically remove or lock out a tenant (or a roommate who might have legal rights similar to a tenant's) from a rental."

So there's a good chance that if the person who was evicted wants to get some kind of retribution against the person who threw them out, then they might have a solid case.

