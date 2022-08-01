Teacher Says She Was Fired from School for "PG" TikTok Dance with Students

The former head of PR for IAC, Justine Sacco also joked about hoping she didn't get AIDS before heading on a flight to South Africa, and implied that she wouldn't because she was white. 11 hours later after she landed, she realized she had been fired and she was the number one trending topic on Twitter.

Many of these instances seem vastly different, however, from the circumstances that former teacher Jania Ashay says cost her her job.