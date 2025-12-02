“I Won’t Be Able to Finish My Essay” — Paralyzed Student Sends Video to College Professor "I wish I was joking." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Dec. 2 2025, 4:04 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @lawlynnava

A woman who was left paralyzed shared the delirious video she sent to a college professor from the hospital after her accident. TikTok user Ava Law (@lawlynnava) seems to be under the influence of some powerful painkillers while filming the clip. And folks who watched it couldn't help but share in her laughter, especially after seeing her progress after Ava's ordeal.

Article continues below advertisement

"What's up, Coline? Morrissey, Professor Morrissey," she says, speaking into the camera while lying down in a hospital bed. "I will be dropping out of the class, sadly," she says while zooming out in her video, which shows more of the room she was admitted into.

Article continues below advertisement

"Because I did get paralyzed," Ava reveals, laughing into the camera. "And no I am not kidding. I did accidentally drop dead at my intramural basketball game, and I'm at KU Med, and I'm paralyzed. So I won't be able to finish my essay, sadly," she told her instructor.

"But I'll be back next semester, maybe we can have another class together, it was very fun while it lasted," she tells the professor in long, drawn-out sentences, she grins about whilst speaking. "I hope the rest of your semester is good. And I'll just, I'm gonna be at KU Med for the next two months for radiation, chemo, and therapy," she says in her clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Toward the end of her video, she says, "I wish I was joking," before looking off camera to someone else in the room. "Yeah, chemo," she confirms, before signing off with an ebullient, "Bye!" In a follow-up video, Ava replied to another user on the platform's comment where they requested a story time about her clip. And the TikToker obliged.

She says that she "read every single comment" left by other users on the app, and they left her "giggling" when she did. Ava went on to explain that the educator she addressed her video to was a teacher she had for a class in both her first and second semesters of college.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, while she was at an intramural basketball game about a month into her second semester of college, she was paralyzed. The student athlete says she was immediately rushed to the hospital after sustaining the injury, where she underwent emergency surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Ava says that while she was in the medical facility, she received an email from the professor in question stating that she had learned about her condition. The TikToker explains that she had posted about her injury on Instagram and that news of her paralysis had spread.

Furthermore, Ava addressed questions that others had regarding her injury, namely, why she would need chemotherapy after being left paralyzed. She went on to detail that upon being admitted into the hospital, she learned that "a tumor in [her] spinal cord" contributed to her paralysis.

Article continues below advertisement

This prompted the medical staff to tell her that she needed chemotherapy and radiation treatments on her tumor to prevent it from growing any further. However, Ava then divulged that she ultimately didn't need any chemotherapy to treat her tumor, just radiation treatments, which she was grateful for.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Ava said that she was fond of the professor she sent the video to, she never saw her again because she dropped out of school after becoming paralyzed at her intramural basketball game. In the Sept. 29, 2025, follow-up, Ava told viewers that she had a doctor's appointment on Oct. 7 to track the progress of her tumor.

Unfortunately, her last visit showed signs that the tumor on her spine was growing, which prompted more sarcastic laughter from the young woman. In a Nov. 20, 2025, video, Ava recorded herself with her boyfriend in a clip that shows her dancing to The Cure's "Just Like Heaven."

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters who viewed the clip saw her mobility had returned, prompting responses from others on the application who said they were happy to see she was no longer paralyzed. "I'm actually so glad to see that you're better ... now I can really laugh at that video," one person penned.

Article continues below advertisement

"Congrats on walking again," another replied, echoing the aforementioned user's sentiment. Ava uploaded other videos on TikTok that show her moving without impediment, like this Nov. 2 clip where she recorded herself walking all "105 floors of stairs for the physical therapy place [she] was at when [she] was paralyzed."