Olympian Sturla Holm Lægreid Confesses to Cheating on Girlfriend in Post-Race Interview
"I’m sure many people now see me in a different light, but I only have eyes for her."
Winning an Olympic medal after years of training is bound to be an emotional moment for any athlete. However, for 28-year-old Norwegian biathlon athlete Sturla Holm Lægreid, his tears were not of joy but of regret. After placing third in his biathlon race, he tearfully confessed to cheating on his girlfriend in his post-race interview.
He later said that he'd hoped that declaring his love for his ex-girlfriend in front of the world might help him win her back. The mystery woman has since responded to his confession. Here's what they both said.
What did Sturla Holm Laegreid say about his girlfriend in his on-air confession?
After his race, Sturla said that it was hard to enjoy his victory without his ex-partner, who might not be watching. "Six months ago, I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful, sweetest person. And three months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her," he said, per AP News. "I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her," he continued.
Sturla said that he'd told his partner about the infidelity a week prior to his bronze-medal win. "I’m not quite sure what I’m trying to say by saying this now, but sport has taken a back seat in recent days. I wish I could share this with her," he concluded, per AP News.
People reported that Sturla said he tries to be a good role model, but did something "stupid." He said, "You have to admit when you do something you can’t stand for and hurt someone you love so much."
Later, Sturla explained why he decided to use his post-race interview as a confessional.
In a news conference, he said, "It was the choice I made. We make different choices during our life, and that’s how we make life. So today I made a choice to tell the world what I did, so maybe, maybe there is a chance she will see what she really means to me. Maybe not," Sturla added.
He admitted that he felt bad about upstaging his teammate's gold medal win. "Now I hope I didn’t ruin Johan’s day. ... Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview. I’m not really here, mentally," he admitted, per AP News.
Sturla also shared that he hasn't heard from his ex-partner since the incident. "Maybe she will see it at the right time. I hope I don't make anything worse for her. But maybe it can help. ... I hope there is a happy ending," he said.
Sturla Holm Lægreid's ex-girlfriend broke her silence after the confession.
Per People, the unnamed woman spoke with Norwegian site VG about the on-air confession. She said it is "hard to forgive, even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world." She is in an impossibly difficult position, facing the public plea to rekindle the relationship, which will now also always be attached to Sturla's infidelity.
"I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it. We have had contact, and he is aware of my opinions on this," Sturla's ex-girlfriend said.
"[I am grateful] to my family and friends who have embraced me and supported me during this time. Also to everyone else who has thought of me and sympathized, without knowing who I am," she added.