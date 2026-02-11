Olympian Sturla Holm Lægreid Confesses to Cheating on Girlfriend in Post-Race Interview "I’m sure many people now see me in a different light, but I only have eyes for her." By Risa Weber Published Feb. 11 2026, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Winning an Olympic medal after years of training is bound to be an emotional moment for any athlete. However, for 28-year-old Norwegian biathlon athlete Sturla Holm Lægreid, his tears were not of joy but of regret. After placing third in his biathlon race, he tearfully confessed to cheating on his girlfriend in his post-race interview.

He later said that he'd hoped that declaring his love for his ex-girlfriend in front of the world might help him win her back. The mystery woman has since responded to his confession. Here's what they both said.

Source: NBC Universal

What did Sturla Holm Laegreid say about his girlfriend in his on-air confession?

After his race, Sturla said that it was hard to enjoy his victory without his ex-partner, who might not be watching. "Six months ago, I met the love of my life. The world’s most beautiful, sweetest person. And three months ago, I made the biggest mistake of my life and cheated on her," he said, per AP News. "I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her," he continued.

Sturla said that he'd told his partner about the infidelity a week prior to his bronze-medal win. "I’m not quite sure what I’m trying to say by saying this now, but sport has taken a back seat in recent days. I wish I could share this with her," he concluded, per AP News.

Put this in the post-race interview hall of fame.



Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid throws a Hail Mary and asks for his girlfriend, whom he was unfaithful to, to take him back after winning Olympic bronze in the men's 20km interval start. https://t.co/XjsJtVDplF — Marley Dickinson (@marleydickinson) February 10, 2026

People reported that Sturla said he tries to be a good role model, but did something "stupid." He said, "You have to admit when you do something you can’t stand for and hurt someone you love so much."

Later, Sturla explained why he decided to use his post-race interview as a confessional.

In a news conference, he said, "It was the choice I made. We make different choices during our life, and that’s how we make life. So today I made a choice to tell the world what I did, so maybe, maybe there is a chance she will see what she really means to me. Maybe not," Sturla added.

Call me old fashioned but I don’t think telling the world you cheated on your girlfriend right after you win an Olympic medal is the best idea.



Norway’s biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid is having quite the week#olympics2026#milanocortina2026

pic.twitter.com/bcI9zBHaoA — RGF (@rgfray1) February 10, 2026

He admitted that he felt bad about upstaging his teammate's gold medal win. "Now I hope I didn’t ruin Johan’s day. ... Maybe it was really selfish of me to give that interview. I’m not really here, mentally," he admitted, per AP News.

Sturla also shared that he hasn't heard from his ex-partner since the incident. "Maybe she will see it at the right time. I hope I don't make anything worse for her. But maybe it can help. ... I hope there is a happy ending," he said.

''I hope there's a happy ending.''



Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Laegreid on his decision to confess on live TV to having cheated on his girlfriend just moments after winning bronze at the Winter Olympics. #Olympics #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/t8xorVSKZa — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 10, 2026

Sturla Holm Lægreid's ex-girlfriend broke her silence after the confession.

Per People, the unnamed woman spoke with Norwegian site VG about the on-air confession. She said it is "hard to forgive, even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world." She is in an impossibly difficult position, facing the public plea to rekindle the relationship, which will now also always be attached to Sturla's infidelity.