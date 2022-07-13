What Is Styles P's Net Worth? Fans Praise Rapper for Protecting Woman in Viral Video
Hip-hop fans know the name Styles P very well. Born David Styles, the rapper is not only a member of the hip-hop supergroup,The Lox, but he is also a founder of D-Block records. Not to mention, Styles has worked with the late DMX’s Ruff Ryders collective. Over the years, Styles has been a captivating force in the genre and is considered to be one of the most talented MCs to touch the mic.
These days, many of us know Styles for appearing on VH1’s Couples Retreat and participating in The Lox and Dipset Verzuz battle. Even though Styles has stepped away from recording music for some time, his iconic status and unique wordplay continues to set him aside from the pack. Additionally, Styles has explored other avenues that have helped take his finances to new heights.
So, what is Styles P’s net worth? Here’s what we know.
Styles P has earned a sizable net worth.
As of this writing, Celebrity Net Worth reports that Styles has accumulated a net worth of $4 million. This number reflects Styles’ work as a rapper, actor, businessman, author, and reality star. The site shares that Styles also has a deep affinity for healthy living, having opened up a juice bar in the Bronx, N.Y., in 2011.
Aside from appearing on VH1’s hit show, the star has found success in the publishing industry. The site shares that Styles released Invincible, his first literary work, in 2010. Additionally, Styles has released various solo projects from mixtapes and albums that are considered classics by hip-hop lovers.
Styles P
Rapper, Actor, Author, Businessman, Reality Star
Net worth: $4 million
Styles P is a rapper, actor, and businessman who gained fame in hip-hop as a member of the iconic group The Lox, and as a solo act. Over the years, he has been noted as a legend in the music genre and an influential entrepreneur.
Birthdate: Nov. 28, 1974
Birthplace: Queens, N.Y.
Birth name: David R. Styles
Children: One daughter (born in 1995, passed away in 2015); one son (born in 1998)
Marriage: Adjua Styles (m. 1995)
Styles P recently protected an unknown woman who was being arrested by police in Yonkers, N.Y.
Now this is what we mean when we say protect Black women! Styles currently holds the title of a stand-up guy after a viral video of the rapper defending an unknown woman has made its rounds online.
The video first surfaced on social media on July 12, 2022, thanks to Instagram user @trendykulturee capturing the incident. In the video, a Black woman can be seen tackled to the ground by two white police officers in Yonkers, N.Y.
The woman can be seen and heard saying, “I’m not resisting arrest,” as the officers continued to manhandle her on the ground. The woman who is recording the incident tells the officers that she is recording and shouts at the officers about their harassing the woman.
A few moments later, Styles comes on the scene and shares his feelings about the incident.
“Yo, he’s a b—h,” the rapper yells about one of the officers. He then proceeds to tell the woman to continue filming the incident.
The officers can be heard telling both the woman recording and Styles P to back up.
“Yo keep recording, keep recording,” Styles tells the woman holding the camera.
The rapper then focuses on the woman being detained by the officers, telling her to “loosen up” and “relax.”
“Yo, you're a h-e dawg,” Styles tells one of the officers. You a whole b—h.”
The woman recording can also be heard saying that “she’s a woman” in regards to the officers handling the detained woman in a rough manner.
The officer then gets up and proceeds to tell Styles to “back up” to which the rapper responds, “I’m going to back up, don’t touch me.”
As the officer continues to walk toward Styles, the rapper tells the police officer that he’s acting scary. The officer then questions Styles' claims about his being scared, which prompts Styles to call out the officer for telling him to back up while still coming toward him. Styles then yells and tells the woman recording to keep recording him as the incident continues to escalate.
“Your partner is a b—h,” Styles tells the officer with his hands up. “He slammed a girl for no reason and she’s on the floor.”
The woman recording also calls out the officers for mistreating the woman and accusing them of only being rough with women instead of men.
Styles also made it a point to say that the cops are not from around Yonkers and feel the need to use excessive force because they’re scared.
It’s no secret that officers have been known to use excessive force which has led to severe injuries and deaths of multiple men and women of color. There’s no telling why the woman was being detained, but the video clearly shows that the force used was unnecessary.
Black Twitter has since praised Styles P for doing the right thing and confronting the officers for their blatant missteps during the interaction. At this time, it's unclear what crime the detained woman committed.