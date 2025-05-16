Did Suge Knight Kill Eazy-E? A Wild Conspiracy Theory Started by a Surprising Person Says Yes "There’s no going to prison for inner-city things like that." By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 16 2025, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: Mega; YouTube/RuthlessCaliStories

In 1986, the world of music was forever changed when Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, MC Ren, and DJ Yella formed N.W.A. Two years later, their grandiose style and controversial lyrics burst into the mainstream when the group released "Straight Outta Compton." It was unlike anything anyone had ever heard before, and was immediately a point of contention on the radio and MTV. The album was attacked by politicians and critics, which only made the music and its creators more appealing.

Article continues below advertisement

Like any group, they had their problems, which were intensified when they brought on Jerry Heller as their manager. They split up soon after, and according to Grantland, Heller was partial to Eazy-E, who asked the manager to go into business with him. That's when Ruthless Records was formed. This led to a falling out with Ice Cube, who asked Suge Knight for some help in exiting his contract with the label. Knight did so by threatening Eazy-E, but did he kill him? One conspiracy theory says yes.

Article continues below advertisement

Let's look at the conspiracy theory that suggests Suge Knight killed Eazy-E.

Eazy-E died in 1995 from complications related to HIV/AIDS. Two decades later, his son came forward and said he believed Suge Knight killed his dad. Marquise Wright, known as Yung Eazy, shared this conspiracy theory in an Instagram post (via The Washington Post) that included an infamous clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Knight was a guest on a 2003 episode of the late-night show, which was his first televised appearance since being paroled after "violations stemming from assault and weapons convictions." When he appeared on the show, Knight was awaiting trial for his involvement in the death of Heavyweight Records co-founder Terry Carter. He was later found guilty and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

In a very surreal moment, Kimmel joked about Knight's violent tendencies by wearing a bulletproof vest in front of the former CEO of Death Row Records. Knight responded by launching into a story about how technology makes it harder to get away with murder. "So, you shoot somebody, you go to jail forever," he said. He went on to say that the newest thing to do is "get blood from somebody with AIDS" then inject another person with it. "That’s the slow death," explained Knight.

Article continues below advertisement

Why would Suge Knight want to kill Eazy-E?

In his Instagram caption, Wright wrote that his dad did not get sick until after a "studio incident" with Knight. He's referring to a situation in 1991 when Knight and two of his stooges confronted Eazy-E at Galaxy Studios at Sounds of Los Angeles Records. Heller wrote about this altercation in his book, "Ruthless, a Memoir," saying they brought baseball bats and threatened Eazy-E until he released Dr. Dre, the D.O.C., and Michel’le from Ruthless so they could sign with Death Row Records.