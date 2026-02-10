Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem Is Very Rich and He's in the Epstein Files — That Checks Out "I loved the torture video." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Feb. 10 2026, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the more shocking revelations to come from the rollout of the so-called Epstein files is how far the convicted sex offender's reach went. Jeffrey Epstein reportedly had some kind of relationship with the likes of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, Virgin Group's Richard Branson, high-profile Norwegian diplomats, and, of course, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

According to The New York Times, Epstein made his money via a series of financial scams. He would meet someone of importance, then use them to get to someone who was a level or two higher. Eventually, the grifter and abuser found his way to people like Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, an Emirati businessman with the kind of net worth Epstein was greatly attracted to. Here's what we know about bin Sulayem's finances and his ties to the late financier.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem's net worth makes him a multi-billionaire.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem has been in his current role with DP World for over 42 years, per Forbes Middle East. The worldwide logistics firm has locations in over 75 countries and, as of 2023, recorded $18.3 billion in revenues. Bin Sulayem has a reported net worth of $7.5 billion.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DP World Net worth: $7.5 billion Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem is an Emirati businessman. Birth date: 1955 Birth place: Dubai, United Arab Emirates Birth name: Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem Education: Temple University

After graduating from Temple University in Philadelphia with a degree in economics, bin Sulayem returned to Dubai, where he worked as a customs officer at the city's port. Less than a decade later, bin Sulayem was appointed to be chairman of the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), a subsidiary of DP World, in 1985. Over the next 35 years, bin Sulayem saw the company grow from hosting 19 companies to approximately 7,500 in 2020.

During that time, bin Sulayem was made DP World chairman in 2007, followed by group chairman and CEO in February 2016. He also developed their subsidiary, Nakheel, until 2010 before becoming a board member in 2020. Bin Sulayem also sits on various other boards, including the Dubai Executive Council and the UAE Federal Tax Authority. He also owns hotels on Nakheel's Palm Islands and invests in other real estate ventures.

Jeffrey Epstein and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem definitely knew each other.

On July 22, 2009, Epstein was released from a Florida prison after serving 13 months for solicitation of prostitution and solicitation of prostitution with a minor under the age of 18, per NPR. Eight days later, bin Sulayem was emailing the convicted sex offender about a £1.8 billion U.K. infrastructure deal. In his words, bin Sulayem wanted to "refresh" Epstein's mind about this project.