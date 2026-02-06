Somehow It Seems Like Jeffrey Epstein Is Playing 'Fortnite' From Beyond the Grave — Details "You guys I am shaking right now, but I think they switched him out." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 6 2026, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Epic Games

Of all the horrifying revelations to come of the slow release of the Epstein files, few are as confusing as Jeffrey Epstein's gamer status. In late January 2026, the Department of Justice released millions of files in a data dump that was severely chaotic. Beyond the fact that nothing was organized in a way that made sense, some of the files were partially redacted and included naked images of young girls. It wasn't good.

A search bar on the Epstein files landing page from the DOJ's website is somewhat helpful, but you have to know what you're looking for. This has led to numerous random searches of names, places, and even companies. In December 2013, Epstein received an email from Microsoft alerting the financier he was barred from Xbox Live. This was in response to his status as a registered sex offender. Seven years after his death, Epstein's Fortnite account was suddenly active. Here's what we know.

Why is Jeffrey Epstein's Fortnite account active?

According to a post to X (formerly Twitter) from Dissident Media, Epstein had a Fortnite account that has been active several times since his death in August 2019. "Since we now apparently live in a reality where the most bizarre possibility is what is real," said the post. "We have to inform you that Jeffrey Epstein‘s Fortnite account is live and active in Israel multiple times in the last year alone."

The media company shared a screenshot of an email from the Epstein files. In October 2014, Epstein paid to watch Alfred Hitchcock's 1972 crime thriller Frenzy on YouTube. In the confirmation email, we learn that Epstein's YouTube handle was @littlestjeff1. A subsequent screenshot shows someone with the same handle on Fortnite. An emoji of the Israel flag indicates where this person is playing from.

Makes this 4chan post and this email make a lot more sense pic.twitter.com/1qUqjOnlLv — TheDeadLotus (@The_Dead_Lotus) February 5, 2026

A third screenshot is presumably of activity from the littlestjeff1 Fortnite account. Dissident Media circled activity from Chapter 6, Season 1, which launched in December 2024. That's more than five years after Epstein died by suicide. An X user commented under these screenshots about a 4chan post from the day Epstein died. It touches on another Epstein-related conspiracy theory.

Following all the rumors, the Fortnite Status X account felt compelled to comment on the situation. "Hey Official Fortnite here — this was a ruse by a Fortnite player," they wrote in their post. The name change was made after the discovery of Epstein's YouTube handle. "We have no record of the subject's email addresses referenced in the public document existing in the Epic account system."

Hey Official Fortnite here - this was a ruse by a Fortnite player. A few days ago, an existing Fortnite account owner changed their username from something totally unrelated to littlestjeff1, following the revelation of littlestjeff1 as a name on YouTube. These Fortnite trackers… — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 6, 2026

Some believe there is an Epstein body double.

This same person posted a series of comments to 4chan about Epstein's death. The first two were about Epstein's death, which they said occurred an hour ago. It also revealed details of the life-saving measures used on Epstein. Then things get conspiratorial.

At 6:44 a.m. on Aug. 10, 2019, this person requested that nobody dox them before writing that, after the 0415 count the previous night, was removed from his cell in a medical wheelchair. Apparently, no triage nurses spoke to Epstein, who was handcuffed in the front. They then claimed a trip van showed up. "We do not do releases on the weekends unless a judge orders it," they wrote. He died by suicide soon after.

"Here's the thing," they wrote. "The trip van did NOT sign in, and we did not record a plate number." The mysterious poster also said the tower guard who let the van in saw a man dressed in military green in the back of the van. "You guys, I am shaking right now," he wrote, "but I think they switched him out."