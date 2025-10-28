Wait, Is Charlie Kirk Actually Coming to 'Fortnite'? A viral image sent the Fortnite community into a frenzy. By Diego Peralta Published Oct. 28 2025, 11:26 a.m. ET Source: X

Few video games are as popular as Fortnite has become. The massive platform allows players from all over the world to tackle a wide variety of challenges, including the Battle Royal and Festival game modes. The possibilities are seemingly endless when entering the world created by Epic Games. A major part of Fortnite's success can be attributed to collaborations. The studio behind the game allows brands to insert their characters into the title.

Article continues below advertisement

The collaborations don't stop at fictional characters. Celebrities have also allowed their image and brand to be represented in the massive video game, with Snoop Dogg and Bruno Mars being a couple of examples when it comes to Fortnite icons. Will Charlie Kirk be inserted into Fortnite as a collaboration? Here's what we know about the status of the deceased political figure and his potential debut in one of the biggest video games on the planet.

Will there be a Charlie Kirk skin in 'Fortnite'?

No, Charlie isn't slated to debut in Fortnite as a collaboration. The speculation related to the potential announcement took flight online after altered images pretended to show the right-wing podcast host's appearance as available for purchase on the game's store. Users such as @AwesomeNintend0 took to X and other social media platforms to share the images as an internet joke. Fortnite usually steps away from politics, opting to use celebrities for its collaborations instead.

Article continues below advertisement

Fortnite avoids being associated with political figures to avoid controversy. At the same time, the game is open to working with music stars due to the popularity of their Festival game mode. The section of the game allows players to dive into the music of their favorite performers, and the song library receives constant updates. Some of the artists who are fondly remembered by fans in Fortnite's Festival mode include Sabrina Carpenter and The Weeknd.

Article continues below advertisement

'Fortnite' is working on a lot of plans that don't include Charlie Kirk.

A video game as massive as Fortnite needs to receive consistent updates in order to remain popular with players. While Charlie won't be someone players can expect to see in the store any time soon, Epic Games has announced who will be showing up in Fortnite in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

The studio is ready to launch an entire season of Fortnite based on The Simpsons. This means that the game's map will be changed in order to accommodate Homer and his family. Fortnite collaborations are planned months or even years before they are officially launched. Star Wars, Marvel, and more brands have left their mark on the video game.