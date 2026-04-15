'Summer House' Fans Now Know How the Cast Affords Groceries for That Many People Groceries for a house of up to 10 or more people are not cheap. By Chrissy Bobic Updated April 15 2026, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

To those who are unfamiliar with Summer House, it’s kind of like Jersey Shore, but for Bravo’s audience. It’s also just a tad classier, but for what it’s worth, some Jersey Shore fans prefer a little less of that with their stars anyway. But, because Summer House features a group of friends sharing a house in the Hamptons, there are still questions about how all of it works, including whether or not the cast is responsible for groceries.

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And, for that matter, does the Summer House cast have to pay for anything else that’s involved in the stay at the house for the summer? The stars of the show are paid, of course, but do they pay for the house rental? Do they have to foot the bill for all of the dramatic parties they throw for the sake of interesting TV? In the middle of the drama between cast members, those are the details some people are eager to know.

Source: Bravo

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Is the ‘Summer House’ cast responsible for the groceries?

When Bravo fans who are part of Bravo Insiders, an exclusive subscription for superfans, were asked to vote on a question to ask Summer House producers, they landed on the one about the groceries. Feeding a house with that many people is not cheap, and one grocery trip at the start of the season is not going to cut it.

Per Bravo, a producer shared how it all works when it comes to the groceries and who is responsible for them on Summer House. "The answer is that the cast is 100 percent responsible for stocking the fridge and pantry,” the producer revealed. “Food at the house works like a real share house. Some or all of the cast are in communication during the week to coordinate groceries and deliveries … And people are welcome to bring their own food too."

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I love that Bravo has been re airing old #SummerHouse seasons on Tuesdays, you really get a good reminder of several things…. Carl is a truly a Narcissist, Kyle & Amanda should’ve never married & Lindsay was right about all of them 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/swGI3divlo — Reality Queen 2.0 👑 (@RealityyQueenn2) April 14, 2026

There are other responsibilities that the cast has to deal with in between filming the more interesting and dramatic parts of the show. They spoke to People in May 2024 about the ins and outs of sharing a house, dividing up the chores, and figuring out who takes care of what in the house. Sometimes, according to Kyle Cooke, producers lend a hand in helping set up for parties, but for the most part, the cast has to deal with the setup and cleanup.

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“We put a lot of effort into our parties and they keep getting bigger each year,” Ciara Miller said at the time. She also revealed that the cast pays for those parties themselves. Although they are paid to be stars of the Bravo reality show, money does come out of pocket for them to be able to have a comfortable and fun summer in the Hamptons.

Source: Bravo

Who pays for the 'Summer House' rental?