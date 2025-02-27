Meet the 'Survivor 48' Castaways Competing for $1 Million and the Sole Survivor Crown 'Survivor 48' has split the castaways into three tribes: Civa, Lagi, and Vula. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 27 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: CBS

It's that time again, everyone! Yes, you guessed it — Survivor 48 has finally arrived, and a new group of 18 new castaways are already battling it out for the $1 million prize and the coveted title of Sole Survivor.

All 18 new players, who have been split into three tribes, bring their unique strategies, personalities, and skills to the table. As they face off in a series of grueling physical and mental challenges, alliances will be tested and trust will be shattered. The big question is: Who will outwit, outplay, and outlast the rest? Only time will tell, but for now, let's get to know the iconic cast of contestants who are ready to give it their all for a shot at Survivor victory!

Bianca Roses

Bianca Roses is a 33-year-old PR consultant from West Orange, N.J. She currently lives in Arlington, Va. Bianca is a member of the Lagi tribe.

Cedrek McFadden

Cedrek McFadden is a 46-year-old surgeon from Colombia, S.C. He currently lives in Greenville, S.C. Cedrek is part of the Vula tribe.

Charity Nelms

Charity Nelms is a 34-year-old flight attendant from Monroe, Mich. She currently lives in St. Petersburg, Fla. Charity is part of the Civa tribe.

Chrissy Sarnowsky

Chrissy Sarnowsky is a 55-year-old fire lieutenant from Chicago. She is a member of the Civa tribe.

David Kinne

David Kinne is a 39-year-old stunt performer from Long Beach, Calif. He currently lives in Buena Park, Calif. David is a member of the Civa tribe.

Eva Erickson

Eva Erickson is a 24-year-old PhD candidate from Eagan, Minn. She currently lives in Providence, R.I. Eva is a member of the Lagi tribe.

Joe Hunter

Joe Hunter is a 45-year-old fire captain from Vacaville, Calif. He currently lives in West Sacramento, Calif. Joe is part of the Lagi tribe.

Justin Pioppi

Justin Pioppi is a 29-year-old pizzeria manager from Winthrop, Mass. He is a member of the Vula tribe.

Kamilla Karthigesu

Kamilla Karthigesu is a 31-year-old software engineer from Toronto, Canada. She currently lives in Foster City, Calif. Kamilla is part of the Civa tribe.

Kevin Leung

Kevin Leung is a 34-year-old finance manager from Fremont, Calif. He currently lives in Livermore, Calif. Kevin is part of the Vula tribe.

Kyle Fraser

Kyle Fraser is a 31-year-old attorney from Roanoke, Va. He currently lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. Kyle is a part of the Civa tribe.

Mary Zheng

Mary Zheng is a 31-year-old substance abuse counselor from Montgomery Village, Md. She currently lives in Philadelphia. Mary is part of the Vula tribe.

Mitch Guerra

Mitch Guerra is a 34-year-old P.E. coach from Waco, Texas. He is a member of the Civa tribe.

Saiounia "Sai" Hughley

Saiounia "Sai" Hughley is a 30-year-old marketing professional from Philadelphia. She currently lives in Simi Valley, Calif. Sai is part of the Vula tribe.

Shauhin Davari

Shauhin Davari is a 38-year-old debate professor from East Bay, Calif. He currently lives in Costa Mesa, Calif. Shauhin is part of the Lagi tribe.

Star Toomey

Star Toomey is a 28-year-old sales expert from Monrovia, Liberia. She currently lives in Augusta, Ga. Star is a member of the Lagi tribe.

Stephanie Berger

Stephanie Berger is a 38-year-old tech product lead from New York City. She currently lives in Brooklyn, N.Y. Stephanie is a member of the Vula tribe.

Thomas Krottinger

