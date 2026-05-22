'Survivor 50' Launched Major Fiji Vacation Giveaway — Winners Fly to Paradise in Style A trip for two to paradise. By Ivy Griffith Updated May 22 2026, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Everything's coming up Survivor in 2026. Not only did the long-awaited 50th Season of the long-running reality show run, but they're doing something big to celebrate for fans. For 2026, it's all about Fiji.

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Survivor partnered with Fiji Airways to create an amazing giveaway opportunity for fans who want to dig their toes into the same sand where Survivor contestants fought for their success on Survivor 50. Here's what we know about the giveaway.

Source: CBS

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'Survivor 50' has a massive Fiji vacation giveaway.

In 2026, Survivor 50 landed with a splash. As one might expect, CBS made a huge deal about the series' 50th season, celebrating with anniversary event and nods to the previous 50 seasons of the survival-based reality show. They also decided to do a massive giveaway for fans, to bring two lucky winners to Fiji, where 50 was filmed.

The giveaway, accessed by clicking here, is described as, "A Trip for Two to Fiji" The site explains, "There's one more thing we're putting in the hands of the Fans... a chance to see the beauty of Fiji firsthand. We are partnering with our friends at Fiji Airways to give one lucky winner a trip for 2 to the islands of Fiji. But that's not all! We'll pick a runner up to receive a Season 50 Gift Bundle consisting of Season 50 hat, buffs, and more!"

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And if you're wondering if it's real or just some flashy promo, never fear. A winner of a previous giveaway turned up in the comments section of an Instagram video about the giveaway, and wrote, "From one super fan that won a trip to Fiji last year, you can’t win if you don’t enter." So, if you want to walk on those sandy shores and gaze across those crystalline waters while thinking about your favorite Survivor 50 moments, all there's left to do is enter.

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'Survivor 50' has a long-awaited winner.

But before you try to win a chance to jet-set off to Fiji, it's time to look back at the monumental event that was Survivor 50. With multiple major Survivor win veterans scrambling for the prize, it may or may not be a surprise that Survivor 50 had what is considered by most fans to be the closest final two in series history.

But only one can take home that crown. And that winner? Aubry Bracco. She's well known to Survivor fans, of course, and her absolute dedication to being a winner made her a shoe-in for the $2 million prize. Yet seeing it all go down was somehow still impressive.

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Her win came amid the jaw-dropping return of Season 1 player Jenna Lewis-Dougherty, the obnoxious over-the-top chanting of Jonathan Young, and a fast-paced, cut-throat season that proved Survivor is nowhere near close to burning out.

Source: CBS