'Survivor' Fan-Favorite, Cirie Fields, Hails From the East Coast Cirie has appeared on seven seasons of 'Survivor.' By Tatayana Yomary Published April 30 2026, 4:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@cirie_fields

In the world of competition series, it pays to be well-liked. And with money or luxurious trips on the line, it’s always expected for competitors to bump heads and possibly hold on to grudges. That said, when it comes to Survivor star Cirie Fields, it’s hard to find anyone who has anything negative to say about her. From her intellect, social skills, and tact, Cirie stands as one of the most beloved cast members in the show’s history.

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With Survivor set to hit the small screen soon for its historic Season 50, fans have been excited to see which all-stars would be making a return. And since the show producers understand the assignment, Cirie is part of the fold. And while the show continues to grow and attract new viewers, many are excited to learn more about Cirie and where she comes from.

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Where is Cirie from ‘Survivor’ from?

It’s hard not to love a girl from the East Coast! According to Famous Birthdays, Cirie hails from Jersey City, NJ. Interestingly, some reports say that she hails from Norwalk, Connecticut. However, IMDb, also shares that she’s a Jersey girl.

The outlet reports that before entering the world of reality television, Cirie earned a degree in nursing and worked as an operating room nurse and a surgical technician.

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How many seasons of ‘Survivor’ has Cirie competed in?

Cirie is beloved for a reason. Aside from competing with grace, the 55-year-old is considered to be a Survivor legend. Cirie first competed in 2006 for Survivor: Panama — Exile Island. While she was unable to win, she placed fourth in her debut season.

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Next, fans saw Cirie shine on Survivor: Micronesia — Fans vs. Favorites, Season 16, which aired in 2008. Besting her first performance, Cirie finished in third place. Her third time on the franchise was during Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Season 20, in 2010, where she finished in 17th place.

She then came back strong in 2017 for Survivor: Game Changers, where she placed sixth overall. Then, her last appearance was in 2025, when she competed on SurvivorAU: Australia v. The World and placed fourth. Now that she’s returning for Season 50, fans are hopeful that Cirie can pull away with a win.

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Has Cirie Fields ever won a competition series?

Although Cirie has not yet won in the Survivor universe, she has been successful on other competition shows.

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Cirie had temporarily brought her talents to the hit series The Traitors, Season 1. Since the game is all about strategy, as a traitor, Cirie was able to foster relationships, scheme, and manipulate folks to her advantage.

She set the tone as the first winner of the series, taking home $250,000 solo, after successfully flipping the script on fellow traitor, Arie Luyendyk Jr.