Inside Aubry Bracco's Personal Life Outside of 'Survivor' After Her Massive Season 50 Win Aubry competed in four seasons of 'Survivor' before she finally won. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 21 2026, 10:33 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@aubrybracco

Before Aubry Bracco returned to Survivor for Season 50 and competed against other top-tier players, the fandom knew who she was. She had competed in three other seasons and, though she never went home as the first place winner, she made a name for herself. Now, after her win in Survivor 50, fans want to know more about her personal life.

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So, is Aubry Bracco married outside of Survivor? She developed a close friendship with Joe Hunter, and it's one that is shown more in the season finale as the pair gear up to find out who walks home with the $2 million prize. But, outside of the long-running reality competition show, Aubry has a couple of other important guys in her life.

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Is Aubry Bracco from 'Survivor' married?

Although there are some rumors that Aubry is married, she has never confirmed as much. According to People, though, Aubry has been in a relationship with partner Tyler Morrow since at least 2020. Per Sea Coast Online, Aubry and Tyler are married. But, again, Aubry has never shared wedding details on social media, and she doesn't wear a wedding band.

For now, it seems, she is not married, but is in a long-term relationship with Tyler. In 2020, Aubry posted on Instagram about Tyler and how difficult the year had been, but added that she felt lucky to have him. "In this stormy raincloud of a year, I'm lucky I've had fortunes brighter," Aubry wrote in the caption of photos of them together. "Grateful to have nature, my plants and above all else, this man in my world each day."

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The couple shares a son, Odin, who they welcomed in 2023. When Aubry competed on Survivor the last few times before Season 50, she wasn't able to use being a new mom as her advantage. But, going into the monumental season, it clearly worked in her favor. She quickly embraced motherhood after spending three seasons as a tribal member on Survivor. In 2024, Aubry posted a video on Instagram of her son's first year and wrote in the caption, "Best year ever."

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Aubry Bracco is one of two 'Survivor' players to win the most money in one season.

Season 50 of Survivor upped the ante of the grand prize. It's usually $1 million, but for the 50th season of the CBS series, the prize was increased to $2 million. Before Season 50, only one other season, which was Season 40, or Winners at War, offered $2 million to its winner, Tony Vlachos. After Aubry's win, she told E! News how she planned to spend the money.