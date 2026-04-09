Who on Season 50 of 'Survivor' Has Won the Show Before, and Did They Deserve the Million? Unfortunately, she made a huge blunder that she herself called "a million-dollar mistake," which left that target undefended. By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 9 2026, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: CBS

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 50 of Survivor. Survivor's highly anticipated Season 50 features an all-star cast of returning players who are back to try to win the million. However, not everyone came on the show to seize the title of "Sole Survivor" for the first time. Some Season 50 players have won the show before and came back to try and do it again.

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True fans of the show know that not all Survivor winners are created equal. Some earn the million by a landslide, while others grab it by default. So, which returning players are already Survivor winners, when did they win, and who among them actually deserved it?

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Who on Season 50 of 'Survivor' has won before?

As to the question of which contestants on Survivor Season 50 have won the show before, the answer is ... zero. Well, at least zero remaining in the competition. As of Episode 7, the last of the three returning winners has been voted off and had their torch snuffed.

Kyle Fraser

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Kyle was the first of the returning winners to go but, interestingly, he's still never had his torch snuffed. Rather than getting voted off, Kyle was medically evacuated due to a leg injury he obtained during a challenge. His departure from the game was much to his, and fans', dismay as Kyle likely would have done extremely well. Upon leaving Survivor, he was well-liked by everyone and had solidified alliances. Our guess is that he would have gone far, and might have even won a second time.

Kyle's first stint on Survivor took place on Season 48. The contestant teamed up early on with Kamilla Karthigesu. As is often the case when two players make each move together, Kyle and Kamilla's games became pretty much indistinguishable from one another. Luckily for Kyle, Kamilla didn't make it to the Final Tribal Council, making him the clear winner of the final three.

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Savannah Louie

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Savannah was in a unique spot on Season 50, as she was a complete unknown to her fellow contestants. She had won Season 49, which aired after Season 50 was filmed, so none of the other castaways had seen her gameplay yet. Given that she was such an enigma, and she had an advantage that people were aware of but didn't know the details about, Savannah was viewed as too big a question mark and got voted out.

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Savannah's Season 49 win wasn't as controversial as some other winners', but fans weren't overwhelmingly pleased by her success either. No one denied that her gameplay was excellent and she was a challenge beast, however. Savannah's social game — or lack thereof — nearly cost her the million. In an iconic moment from the Final Tribal Council, Savannah was asked to name someone meaningful from each juror's life, and was unable to do so. Still, the overall consensus was that she deserved her win.

Dee Valladares

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As the last remaining winner on Season 50, Dee had a natural target on her back. Unfortunately, she made a huge blunder that she herself called "a million-dollar mistake," which left that target undefended. Dee had formed an alliance with Rizo Velovic, who was dead set on protecting her. However, she betrayed her fellow castaway's trust when she revealed he had an idol. Once that happened, Rizo decided to drop Dee as an alliance member and participated in her getting voted out.