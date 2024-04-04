Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor Aubry Bracco's 'Survivor' Career: Tracing Her Path Through the Seasons Aubry Bracco rose to prominence with her appearances on many seasons of 'Survivor,' including 'Kaôh Rōng,' 'Game Changers,' and 'Edge of Extinction.' By Allison DeGrushe Apr. 4 2024, Published 11:26 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Season 46 of Survivor is well underway, and the pandemonium shows no signs of slowing down. During the sixth episode, Moriah confides in Q, expressing her desire to play like Survivor veteran Aubry Bracco. He grows anxious, promptly sharing this revelation with Hunter and warning him about Moriah's "dangerous" similarity to Aubry.

With all the buzz surrounding Aubry, many are itching to delve deeper into her Survivor career. So, keep reading to discover when she competed on the reality competition show and how far she got!

When was Aubry Bracco on 'Survivor'?

Aubry kicks off her Survivor journey as a member of the Brains tribe in Season 32, aka Kaôh Rōng. Swiftly emerging as a dominant strategic force, she influences multiple crucial votes. The former Entertainment Weekly recapper's journey culminates with a second-place finish, losing to bartender Michele Fitzgerald in the finale.

Unfazed by her prior defeat, Aubry makes a comeback in two more Survivor seasons — Game Changers and Edge of Extinction — encountering increased scrutiny each time.

During Season 34, Aubry says goodbye to several of her closest allies early in the game. Nonetheless, she perseveres and advances significantly in the competition. Despite her efforts, she finishes in 5th place.

Her third Survivor venture in Season 38, Edge of Extinction, is fraught with challenges from the outset due to her past performances on the show. Despite discovering an idol within the original Kama tribe and earning an Extra Vote post-tribe switch, Aubry faces a blindsiding elimination when she opts not to utilize her advantages.

Aubry then receives two opportunities to re-enter the game via re-entry duels but sadly falls short on both occasions, concluding her third Survivor season in 16th place.

Q loses his mind when Moriah says she's a massive fan of Aubry Bracco.

Numerous fans are perplexed by Q's intense reaction to Moriah's admiration for Aubry. While Aubry undeniably plays a captivating game in her debut season, it's worth noting that she only secures two votes at the final tribal council.

Moriah tells Q her favorite player is Aubry & he immediately tells Hunter she plays like Aubry LMAOOO DAWG😂😂 #Survivor46 — 💖 (@issaglockparty) April 4, 2024

Plus, in Game Changers, she fails to control the game or assert significant control. As for Edge of Extinction, she faces elimination at the outset, raising questions about the perceived threat level.