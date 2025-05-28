'Survivor' Is Bringing Back Some Heavy Hitters for Its 50th Season: Here's the Full List The cast includes plenty of 'Survivor' favorites, including 'White Lotus' creator Mike White. By Joseph Allen Published May 28 2025, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: CBS

It's hard to believe that there have been 50 seasons of Survivor, but we're coming up on that major milestone. The series, which is famously about outwitting and outlasting your opponents, has been around for more than 20 years, and it's planning to commemorate its 50th season with an all-star cast.

Naturally, fans of the show are wondering who will be in the cast for the show's 50th season. Here's what we know about Survivor 50 and who is in the full cast list.

Who is in the full cast list for 'Survivor 50?'

The full cast list is as follows: Jenna Lewis (Borneo, All Stars)

Colby Donaldson (Australian Outback, All Stars, Heroes vs Villains)

Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick (Palau, Guatemala, Heroes vs Villains)

Cirie Fields (Panama, Micronesia, Heroes vs Villains, Game Changers)

Ozzy Lusth (Cook Islands, Micronesia, South Pacific, Game Changers)

Benjamin "Coach" Wade (Tocantins, Heroes vs Villains, South Pacific)

Aubry Bracco (Kaoh Rong, Game Changers, Edge of Extinction)

Chrissy Hofbeck (Heroes vs Healers vs Hustlers)

Christian Hubicki (David vs Goliath)

Angelina Keeley (David vs Goliath)

Mike White (David vs Goliath)

Rick Devens (Edge of Extinction)

Jonathan Young (Survivor 42)

Dee Valladares (Survivor 45)

Emily Flippen (Survivor 45)

Q Burdette (Survivor 46)

Tiffany Nicole Ervin (Survivor 46)

Charlie Davis (Survivor 46)

Genevieve Mushaluk (Survivor 47)

Kamilla Karthigesu (Survivor 48)

Kyle Fraser (Survivor 48)

Joe Hunter (Survivor 48)

Mystery Survivor 49 Contestant

Mystery Survivor 49 Contestant

As you can see, the cast list includes competitors who have competed in recent seasons of the show, as well as contestants who are much closer to regulars or fan favorites. Notably, Kyle Fraser and Dee Valladares are the only two contestants returning for this season who won the show during their first stint on the island. This might make them easy targets unless they can get particularly clever.

Survivor 50 is coming in a little less than a year.

Although Survivor seasons usually aren't teased this far in advance, but obviously, the show's 50th season is something of an exception. The season will debut in February of 2026 and is designed to be a celebration of the series and also a way to get fans even more involved. Over the past few months, fans have been voting on various aspects of how the game will unfold, including everything from the tribe colors and immunity necklace designs to more substantial choices.

Among these more substantial choices, fans decided whether there will be a final four fire-making challenge, which has been around since season 35, or whether there will be hidden immunity idols, which have been around even longer. "From the very first season, Survivor has been evolving. Now, for our 50th season, it's time for the next evolution," Probst said in a press release at the time.