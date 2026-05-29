'Britain's Got Talent' Star Susan Boyle's Net Worth Is Impressive Her debut album, "I Dreamed a Dream," has sold more than 9 million copies globally. By Niko Mann Published May 29 2026, 8:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Many viewers remember the night when Susan Boyle appeared on the competition series Britain's Got Talent and shocked the judges with her angelic voice. It was 2009, and when judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, and Piers Morgan saw her and learned that she was 47, they incorrectly assumed her performance wouldn't amount to much.

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Simon actually rolled his eyes at her when she said she wanted to be a professional singer, and Piers laughed. However, Susan shut them both up when she began to sing "I Dreamed a Dream" from the musical Les Misérables, and she went on to have a successful singing career. Now, nearly two decades later, what is Susan worth?

Source: MEGA Susan Boyle singing at the Vatican in 2019.

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Susan Boyle's net worth is way more than you think.

Piers said after Susan's performance, "Without a doubt, that was the biggest surprise I have had in three years on this show," he admitted. "When you stood there with that cheeky grin and said, 'I want to be like Elaine Page,' everyone was laughing at you." They aren't laughing anymore, though, and now, Susan reportedly has a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Susan became an international sensation and recording artist after the show. Her debut album, "I Dreamed a Dream," has sold more than 9 million copies globally, and she even sang for Pope Francis during a Christmas concert at the Vatican back in 2019, per NBC News. Lionel Richie and Bonnie Tyler were also on hand to perform for the Pope, and Susan considers performing for the Pope her greatest accomplishment.

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Susan Boyle Singer Net worth: $40 million Susan Boyle was a contestant on Season 3 of Britain's Got Talent, which aired in 2009. She has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. Full Name: Susan Magdalane Boyle Birthdate: April 1, 1961 Birthplace: Dechmont, West Lothian, Scotland Education: Edinburgh Acting School Children: 0

"To be at the Vatican meeting the Pope was such a humbling experience," she said. "And to be asked to take part in his Christmas concert was a true honor. I have to pinch myself at how lucky I am, and 10 years on, I'm still having the most fantastic time with these incredible opportunities. I don't and won't ever take this for granted."

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Susan returned to Britain's Got Talent back in 2023 for an encore performance of "I Dreamed a Dream," per Entertainment Weekly, in a full-circle moment after recovering from a stroke in 2022. "It's actually special for me, because last April, I suffered a minor stroke," Susan revealed. "I fought like crazy to get back on stage, and I have done it."

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The recording artist also shared with her fans that she has new music coming out, and she also shared a new look — the brunette is now living life as a blonde. "#ad | A new era starts tomorrow," she wrote on May 27 on Instagram. Another post shared the following read, "#ad | I’ve heard it’s Susan Boyling out there… and it’s about to get hotter. Just One is out soon xx."